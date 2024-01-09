en English
Tech

Zyxel Launches First Commercial Gateway with 5G NR and WiFi 7 Technologies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:36 pm EST
Zyxel Launches First Commercial Gateway with 5G NR and WiFi 7 Technologies

Zyxel Communications, a global leader in digital solutions, has marked a significant milestone in connectivity technology with the launch of its groundbreaking gateway. It is the first commercial product that integrates 5G NR (New Radio) and WiFi 7 technologies, a feat made possible by the latest chipsets from MediaTek, the T830 and Filogic 680. This union of advanced technologies allows the gateway to deliver high-speed and stable internet connectivity, resetting the benchmarks for what users can expect from their devices.

High-Tech Gateway: A Blend of Speed and Stability

The new 5G routers from Zyxel are more than just conduits for internet access. They come equipped with an array of artificial intelligence features, including remote device management, real-time WiFi analytics, and parental controls. These capabilities are accessible through cloud technology, bringing an added layer of convenience and control to users. In addition, the devices come with power monitoring features, helping users keep tabs on their energy consumption and promote more sustainable usage habits.

MediaTek: A Pioneer in WiFi 7 Technology

MediaTek, a renowned name in semiconductor manufacturing, has been at the vanguard of WiFi 7 technology. The company’s collaboration with Zyxel has been pivotal in shaping the WiFi 7 standards to cater to enterprise-level demands. The use of MediaTek’s Filogic Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7 chipsets in the devices aims to fully utilize the enhanced features of WiFi 7, ensuring fast, reliable, and always-on connectivity for users.

An Era of Unprecedented Connectivity

Alan Hsu, corporate vice president at MediaTek, applauded the swift development of Zyxel’s 5G NR router, powered by MediaTek’s innovative “5G + Wi-Fi 7” solution. The joint venture marks a new era in connectivity, offering users unparalleled internet speed and stability in an increasingly interconnected world. With the launch of these technologically advanced devices, Zyxel and MediaTek are setting the stage for the future of digital communication, underscoring their commitment to bringing next-generation technology to the masses.

Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

