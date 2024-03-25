Zoom Reimagines Modern Work with AI-Driven Zoom Workplace and Expanded Companion Features

Zoom Video Communications, Inc., a leader in modern enterprise video communications, has unveiled a significant evolution of its platform with the introduction of Zoom Workplace, alongside substantial expansions to its AI Companion. This move aims to redefine teamwork and offer a comprehensive, AI-powered solution for the contemporary work environment. At the heart of this innovation is Zoom Workplace, Zoom's latest AI-fueled open collaboration platform, designed to enhance connections, boost productivity, and streamline flexible work experiences.

Revolutionizing Teamwork with AI

Zoom Workplace introduces the Ask AI Companion, a feature allowing users to interact with the AI assistant across Zoom's applications. This AI can compile information, create summaries, prepare for meetings, and integrate data from third-party tools. Additionally, it can draft agendas, recap discussions, and locate relevant emails, chats, and documents, significantly enhancing team efficiency.

Enhanced Communication and Collaboration Tools

Zoom Phone and team messaging see considerable AI enhancements. Following calls, Zoom Phone can automatically outline next steps, prioritizing urgent voicemails and extracting key tasks from voicemail transcripts. For team messaging, AI now suggests meeting times based on chat discussions. Other AI-powered enhancements include flowchart and mind map generation in Zoom Whiteboard, smart meeting layouts, and virtual background creation using text prompts.

Advanced Features and Integration

Zoom Workplace also introduces a refreshed user interface with customizable themes and backgrounds, a centralized Meetings tab, continuous chat, and multi-share capabilities. It integrates with over 2,500 apps and introduces new organization tools like Team Chat tabs and workflow automation for chat-based processes. In office settings, Zoom adds visitor management, workspace reservations, and room enhancements. On the customer experience front, Zoom's Contact Center solution is boosted with real-time agent assistance tools powered by AI Companion.

This innovative integration of AI across Zoom's platform, including the new Zoom Workplace and expanded AI Companion features, is expected to roll out over the coming months. These advancements herald a new era for Zoom, positioning it as more than just a video calling service and emphasizing its role in empowering modern, efficient, and flexible work environments.