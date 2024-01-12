ZooGears Unleashes TheButter: A Symphony of Pet Entertainment at CES 2024

In a remarkable display of innovation at CES 2024, Hong Kong-based startup ZooGears unveiled TheButter, a smart musical instrument purpose-built for dogs. This avant-garde gadget ushers in a fascinating fusion of technology and pet entertainment, adding a melodious spin to man’s best friend’s leisure time.

Playing to a New Tune

TheButter, unlike any other pet toy, is a four-key instrument equipped with light-up pads. These pads guide dogs through a sequence of illuminated keys, allowing them to play songs pre-loaded onto the device via a mobile companion app. As the keys light up, the dog taps them in succession, producing the melody of the chosen song. With adequate training and rewards for successful play, ZooGears envisions dogs not just playing but mastering the music.

Safe and Durable Design

TheButter’s robust construction from pet-safe, BPA-free materials like SMMA, SAN, PP, and silicone ensures both durability and safety for canine use, demonstrating ZooGears’ commitment to quality and pet well-being.

TheBiscuit: A Step Further

In addition to TheButter, ZooGears is also developing TheBiscuit, a more sophisticated version with a price tag of $299. TheBiscuit incorporates an automatic food dispenser, aiming to further motivate dogs to play music by rewarding them with treats upon successful completion of a song.

A Crowdfunding Triumph

Preceding its grand unveiling, TheButter became a crowdfunding success story on Kickstarter in 2023, surpassing its funding target by a staggering four times. It is now available in the US for $99, bundled with a companion app that aids owners in tracking their pets’ musical training progress.

ZooGears’ innovative product, TheButter, has the potential to redefine pet entertainment, turning pets into musicians, and offering a unique blend of technology and fun. With this invention, ZooGears has indeed set the stage for a new genre of pet engagement.