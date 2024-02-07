Zimperium Strengthens Leadership with New Executive Appointments

In a strategic move to solidify its leadership and drive its mission forward, Zimperium, a front-runner in the realm of mobile security, has announced the appointment of two new executives to its team. Chris White, a veteran in the global sales, Security, and Infrastructure sectors, assumes the role of Chief Revenue Officer. Simultaneously, engineering expert Anupam Bandyopadhyay steps into the shoes of Senior Vice President of Engineering.

White's Revenue Leadership

Chris White is not a new name in the field of SaaS and security. With over 30 years of experience in global sales and strategic team leadership, White has a proven track record of driving revenue growth and customer acquisition. His previous role as Chief Revenue Officer at Druva, a cloud data protection company, has honed his skills in the Security sector. His tenure at A10 Networks, Proofpoint, Hitachi Data Systems, NetApp, Symantec, and ADP has further equipped him with the expertise required to propel Zimperium's growth ambitions.

Bandyopadhyay's Engineering Expertise

On the other side, Anupam Bandyopadhyay brings to the table nearly three decades of engineering expertise. His proficiency in building products and services with AI and ML models will be instrumental in advancing Zimperium's platform innovation. Previously, Bandyopadhyay showcased his leadership at Malwarebytes, where he led a team that developed ML/DL-augmented cybersecurity solutions. This experience underscores his capacity to meet the increasing demand for mobile security solutions.

With these two key appointments, Zimperium strengthens its leadership team, priming itself for the next stage of growth. The combination of White's revenue leadership and Bandyopadhyay's engineering expertise is expected to take the company's mobile security solutions to the next level. The duo is set to play crucial roles in keeping the company at the forefront of protecting mobile endpoints and applications worldwide.