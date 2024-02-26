Zeto, Inc. Secures Prestigious HITRUST Certification, Elevating Cybersecurity Standards in Healthcare Tech

On a quest to redefine the landscape of healthcare technology, Zeto, Inc., headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, recently carved a niche for itself in the annals of medical innovation. The company announced that its Zeto Cloud Platform (ZCP) has been awarded the HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year (r2) Certification, a landmark achievement that not only underscores Zeto's unwavering commitment to cybersecurity but also positions it at the forefront of data protection in the healthcare sector. This certification, recognized globally for its stringent regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements for managing risk, places Zeto among an elite group of organizations worldwide. It's a testament to the company's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data protection and information security, as emphasized by Zeto's founder and CEO, Aswin Gunasekar, and Jeremy Huval, HITRUST's Chief Innovation Officer.

Breaking New Ground in EEG Technology

Zeto specializes in transforming EEG brain monitoring in healthcare through its innovative FDA-cleared EEG headset and cloud platform. This technological advancement aims to improve outcomes for patients with neurological conditions, making the process more efficient, user-friendly, and secure. The achievement of the HITRUST r2 Certification is not just a badge of honor but a critical step toward ensuring that patient data is protected with the highest level of security and compliance. This is especially crucial in an era where data breaches and cybersecurity threats are on the rise, posing significant challenges to the integrity of sensitive healthcare information.

A Testament to Rigorous Security Measures

The HITRUST Assurance Program, known for its comprehensive framework, assists organizations in addressing security and data protection challenges. It offers a set of prescriptive and scalable security controls. Achieving the HITRUST r2 Certification means that Zeto's ZCP has met stringent regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements for managing risk. The certification process involves a thorough self-assessment and third-party audit covering 75 required security controls, showcasing Zeto Inc's dedication to secure data sharing and regulatory compliance.

Looking Ahead: The Impact on Healthcare Security

The implications of Zeto's achievement extend far beyond the company's immediate operational sphere. It sets a new standard in the healthcare technology industry, encouraging other companies to prioritize and enhance their cybersecurity measures. As healthcare continues to evolve with the integration of technology, the importance of robust security frameworks cannot be overstated. Zeto's accomplishment serves as a beacon, highlighting the critical need for stringent data protection measures in safeguarding patient information against evolving cyber threats. Ultimately, this certification not only benefits Zeto but also the myriad of patients and healthcare providers who rely on secure, cutting-edge technology to deliver and receive care.