en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Security

Zero Trust Architecture Market Poised for Significant Growth

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
Zero Trust Architecture Market Poised for Significant Growth

As the world leans more towards a digital ecosystem, the demand for robust cybersecurity measures has never been greater. The global Zero Trust Architecture Market is forecasted to witness exponential growth from USD 17.3 billion in 2023 to an anticipated USD 38.5 billion by 2028, growing at a promising CAGR of 17.3%. This upward trend can be attributed to the shift towards zero trust principles, born out of the need to navigate complex IT landscapes arising from digital transformation and cloud adoption.

Why Zero Trust?

Zero trust architecture is not just a buzzword, but a necessity in today’s evolving digital landscape. It offers an advanced level of security by providing continuous authentication, micro-segmentation, and behavior-based threat detection. These features are crucial in addressing the increasing security threats we face today. The zero trust approach is considered more effective than traditional perimeter security models and is quickly becoming the norm for businesses and organizations worldwide.

Regulatory Compliance and Zero Trust

The market’s growth is also influenced by regulatory compliance requirements from standards like the GDPR and HIPAA. These standards mandate robust security measures to mitigate data breach risks and facilitate easier compliance during audits. A zero trust architecture helps organizations meet these stringent regulations, further driving its adoption.

Market Trends

Innovative trends within the zero trust architecture market include the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for automating security tasks, adoption of cloud-native zero trust solutions, and a focus on Identity and Access Management (IAM). The inclusion of AI and ML technologies in security measures provides an added layer of protection, making it tougher for cyber threats to breach the system.

Services and Deployment

Services within the zero trust architecture market are expected to grow rapidly, as many organizations require the expertise of Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) for effective implementation and management. In terms of deployment, cloud-based solutions hold a larger market share, favored for their scalability and suitability for remote work environments. As we move towards a more digital world, the adoption of zero trust architecture will only increase, ensuring a safer and more secure digital environment for all.

0
Security Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Internxt Shakes Up Cloud Storage Market with Exclusive Lifetime Subscription Offer

By Nimrah Khatoon

Daylight Robbery in Nairobi Sparks Debate on Armed Citizenry

By Israel Ojoko

Czech Universities to Fortify Security Measures in Wake of Tragic Shooting

By BNN Correspondents

Six Barbers Brutally Murdered in Pakistan's North Waziristan: Fear Spreads Amid Election Security Concerns

By Waqas Arain

NamPol Inspector-General's Vision for a Crime-Free Oshana Region ...
@Law · 32 mins
NamPol Inspector-General's Vision for a Crime-Free Oshana Region ...
heart comment 0
3 Red Crescent Paramedics Killed in Bombings Near Sahib Al-Zaman Mosque in Iran

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

3 Red Crescent Paramedics Killed in Bombings Near Sahib Al-Zaman Mosque in Iran
SonicWall Acquires Banyan Security, Boosting Its Zero-Trust Network Access Capabilities

By Safak Costu

SonicWall Acquires Banyan Security, Boosting Its Zero-Trust Network Access Capabilities
Zimbabwe Faces Rising Cyber Attacks: Urgent Call for Enhanced Encryption Measures

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwe Faces Rising Cyber Attacks: Urgent Call for Enhanced Encryption Measures
techUK Challenges UK’s Investigatory Powers (Amendment) Bill

By BNN Correspondents

techUK Challenges UK's Investigatory Powers (Amendment) Bill
Latest Headlines
World News
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
15 seconds
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
32 seconds
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
48 seconds
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
2 mins
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
2 mins
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
2 mins
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
2 mins
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
2 mins
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
2 mins
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
18 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
32 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app