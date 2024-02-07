Zero Carbon Ventures Partners with Green Planet for Revolutionary Waste-to-Value Project in Egypt

Zero Carbon Ventures, an Abu Dhabi-based company specializing in emission reduction technologies, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Green Planet for Sustainable Environmental Solutions, a subsidiary of the Egyptian Special Group for Trading and Investment. The collaboration is centered around a waste-to-value project in Egypt, envisioned to revolutionize waste management and emission reduction strategies.

The newly formed joint venture, christened Zero Carbon Green Planet (ZCGP), will harness a high-tech system developed by Zero Carbon. This patent-pending system is designed to transmute methane and organic waste into graphene, hydrogen, fertilizers, and other valuable commodities, thereby innovatively repurposing waste. The project will be stationed at the 15 May landfill site in Cairo while being incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM).

Timeline and Impact

ZCGP's first operational phase is scheduled for 2025, with the complete project expected to be wrapped up by 2027. The operation's advanced manufacturing process is equipped to process 400 tonnes of organic waste daily, effectively curbing the emission of methane and CO2 into the atmosphere. Beyond environmental benefits, the project is projected to create up to 250 jobs once it reaches full operational capacity.

Zero Carbon's CEO, Martin Reynolds, elucidated the venture's mission, emphasizing the goal of engendering a circular economy that reshapes production and consumption patterns. This transformative approach, according to Reynolds, fosters environmental conservation while also stimulating economic opportunities and technological innovation.

Echoing this optimism, Dr. Mohammed Asaad, Chairman of Green Planet, expressed excitement about the partnership and welcomed the introduction of cutting-edge technology to the region. Tarek El-Araby, CEO of the Waste Management Regulatory Authority, lauded the project for bolstering Egypt's circular economy and reinforcing its position as a regional nucleus for economic growth and manufacturing.