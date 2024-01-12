en English
Cryptocurrency

Zeitgeist and Polkassembly Collaborate to Enhance Predictive Governance in Polkadot Ecosystem

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:34 am EST
Zeitgeist and Polkassembly Collaborate to Enhance Predictive Governance in Polkadot Ecosystem

In an unprecedented move, Zeitgeist, a preeminent decentralized application (dApp) for prediction markets, has declared a partnership with Polkassembly, a platform geared towards democratizing governance on Substrate chains. The collaboration aims to integrate prediction market functionality within the Polkassembly user interface (UI). This initiative allows members of the Polkadot community to forecast the outcomes of governance decisions and potentially profit from accurate predictions.

Decentralized Decision-Making

Unlike the more common crypto speculations, such as those focused on SEC approvals of bitcoin ETFs, this initiative zeroes in on the results of proposals and motions within the Polkadot ecosystem. Community members can put forth proposals for referenda that, once approved, can tap into treasury funds to meet a variety of objectives. The partnership seeks to motivate users to move beyond passive observation by enabling them to wager on the outcomes of these referenda directly through the Polkassembly UI.

Seamless User Experience

An ideal illustration of this novel feature in action is the prediction market centered on Referendum 385. This proposal advocates for the use of treasury funds to promote Polkadot’s inaugural memecoin, $DED. The market, which will be active until July 10, enables users to forecast whether the proposal’s objectives will be fulfilled. Zeitgeist’s CEO, Logan Saether, accentuates the mission of delivering a seamless user experience, with a majority of markets denominated in DOT to drive participation from the Polkadot community.

Democratic Network Governance

The integration is heralded as a pioneering stride towards more democratic network governance. It promises to add an extra incentive layer to governance decisions by offering token-holders the opportunity to earn rewards for correctly predicting the outcome of events. The collaboration represents a significant milestone for the Polkadot ecosystem, empowering community members to predict outcomes of key referenda and earn rewards for their insights. The integration underlines Zeitgeist’s commitment to decentralized protocols and democratic governance by ZTG holders.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

