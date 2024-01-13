en English
Editorial

ZDNET’s Unbiased Coverage of Audio Innovations at CES 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:51 pm EST
On the digital frontier of technology news and product reviews, ZDNET has cemented its reputation for extensive testing, research, and comparison shopping, delivering top-tier recommendations for tech gear and services to an audience eager for trusted insights. The platform prides itself on its staunch editorial independence, with the assurance that its reviews and content are not swayed by advertisers or affiliate commissions. This commitment to impartiality gives weight to the expert advice it dispenses, aiding readers in making informed buying decisions.

Samsung’s Sonic Innovations at CES 2024

One of the standout showcases at the CES 2024 was Samsung’s Music Frame, a revolutionary picture frame with built-in speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos. This ingenious fusion of art and technology marks a new frontier in home audio solutions. Samsung also introduced the HW-Q990D soundbar, a formidable contender in the audio market with an 11.1.4 channel configuration and AI-enhanced audio performance, setting a new benchmark for soundbar technology.

Victrola’s Stream Sapphire Turntable: A Blend of Vintage and Modern

Victrola, a name synonymous with classic audio gear, stunned attendees with the introduction of the Stream Sapphire turntable. This high-tech phonograph features superior audio specs and a suite of connectivity options, including Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast, bridging the gap between vintage aesthetics and modern functionality.

JBL and Klipsch Audio: Portable Sound Redefined

JBL, a veteran in the audio gear industry, updated its line of portable speakers and unveiled new boom box models with enhanced sound and Bluetooth connectivity. Klipsch Audio, on the other hand, made waves with its Core 200 soundbar, Flexus Sound System, and a line of portable speakers. These state-of-the-art devices, along with a host of other innovations, represent the cutting-edge audio gear presented at CES 2024.

From the small and efficient Brane X Portable Smart Speaker to the top-of-the-line offerings from Samsung, Victrola, JBL, and Klipsch Audio, CES 2024 was a veritable treasure trove for audiophiles and tech enthusiasts. As ZDNET continues to maintain its rigorous editorial standards, readers can look forward to comprehensive overviews and knowledgeable advice on the latest tech innovations shaping our world.

Editorial Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

