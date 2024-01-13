ZDNET’s Unbiased Coverage of Audio Innovations at CES 2024

Samsung’s Sonic Innovations at CES 2024

One of the standout showcases at the CES 2024 was Samsung’s Music Frame, a revolutionary picture frame with built-in speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos. This ingenious fusion of art and technology marks a new frontier in home audio solutions. Samsung also introduced the HW-Q990D soundbar, a formidable contender in the audio market with an 11.1.4 channel configuration and AI-enhanced audio performance, setting a new benchmark for soundbar technology.

Victrola’s Stream Sapphire Turntable: A Blend of Vintage and Modern

Victrola, a name synonymous with classic audio gear, stunned attendees with the introduction of the Stream Sapphire turntable. This high-tech phonograph features superior audio specs and a suite of connectivity options, including Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast, bridging the gap between vintage aesthetics and modern functionality.

JBL and Klipsch Audio: Portable Sound Redefined

JBL, a veteran in the audio gear industry, updated its line of portable speakers and unveiled new boom box models with enhanced sound and Bluetooth connectivity. Klipsch Audio, on the other hand, made waves with its Core 200 soundbar, Flexus Sound System, and a line of portable speakers. These state-of-the-art devices, along with a host of other innovations, represent the cutting-edge audio gear presented at CES 2024.

From the small and efficient Brane X Portable Smart Speaker to the top-of-the-line offerings from Samsung, Victrola, JBL, and Klipsch Audio, CES 2024 was a veritable treasure trove for audiophiles and tech enthusiasts. As ZDNET continues to maintain its rigorous editorial standards, readers can look forward to comprehensive overviews and knowledgeable advice on the latest tech innovations shaping our world.