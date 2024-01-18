ZDNET's 2024 Flagship Smartphone Face-Off: Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max

In the realm of technology, the ongoing rivalry between Samsung and Apple continues to enthrall us. This year, ZDNET's editorial team brings forth a detailed comparison between two flagship smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, to aid readers in making informed buying decisions.

Design and Build

Both smartphones boast titanium bodies and an IP68 rating, signifying their resistance to dust and water. However, their aesthetic appeal lies in their unique design elements. The Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering stunning visual experiences. In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro Max presents a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, known for its colour accuracy and sharpness.

Under the Hood

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting device usage. Contrarily, the iPhone 15 Pro Max runs on an Apple A17 processor, accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It is energized by a 4,441mAh battery.

Camera and Software

The Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out with a 200MP main camera and a distinct Space Zoom capability, revolutionizing smartphone photography. It operates on Samsung's One UI software, providing extensive customization and AI features. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, on the other hand, integrates seamlessly with Apple's ecosystem, offering convenience for users heavily invested in Apple products and services.

Price Point

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max carry premium price tags of $1,299 and $1,199, respectively, reflecting their high-end specifications and market positioning.

In the face of such compelling features and differences, the choice between these two flagships ultimately hinges on individual preferences and brand loyalties. ZDNET remains committed to delivering well-researched and accurate information, helping readers navigate the ever-evolving tech landscape.