ZDNET Reviews GaN Technology in USB Chargers: Unmasking the Future

In an era where digital devices power our lives, the technology behind their chargers often remains in the shadows. ZDNET, a leading tech publication, shines a light on this overlooked sector, zeroing in on the promising GaN (gallium nitride) technology that’s revolutionizing USB chargers.

GaN: A Game Changer in USB Chargers

GaN transistors, smaller and more efficient than their silicon counterparts, are starting to replace them in USB chargers. These advanced transistors can handle more power and switch faster, leading to smaller and cooler-running chargers. This cutting-edge technology is ideal for modern USB-C devices which require more power, with some GaN chargers capable of delivering 100W or more per port.

The Ugreen 300W 5-port GaN Desktop Charging Station: A Case in Point

An example of a high-performance GaN charger is the Ugreen 300W 5-port GaN desktop charging station. Not only does it exemplify the benefits of GaN technology but also showcases the future trajectory of USB charging technology.

Qi2: The Future of Wireless Charging

Beyond wired charging, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) is introducing Qi2, a new wireless charging standard. This advanced standard promises to be backward compatible with older devices, ensuring a smooth transition for consumers.

ZDNET’s review of GaN technology and Qi2 wireless charging standard is noteworthy for its unprejudiced approach. The publication’s editorial content remains uninfluenced by advertisers, ensuring its reviews and recommendations are based on extensive testing, research, and comparison shopping. This approach, combined with customer reviews and independent review sites, provides readers with accurate advice to make informed buying decisions.

While GaN chargers offer modern technology benefits at little extra cost, consumers do not need to immediately upgrade unless they need a smaller, cooler charger. As GaN technology becomes more pervasive, its use will be increasingly highlighted in the marketing materials of USB charger products.