ZDNet Recommends: An Insight into Unbiased Tech Recommendations & Microsoft Office 2019 Deal

The technology news and product recommendation platform, ZDNet, has been renowned for its ‘ZDNet Recommends’ section. It’s a valuable resource equipped with the outcomes of intensive testing, research, and comparison shopping. The recommendations that stem from this section are pooled from multiple sources inclusive of vendor and retailer listings, independent review sites, and customer feedback.

Unbiased Recommendations and High Content Standards

ZDNet assures that their coverage or review content isn’t swayed by affiliate commissions earned from retailer links. They emphasize that these commissions do not alter the prices consumers pay. The editorial team’s primary objective is to provide precise information and advice to aid readers in making informed purchasing decisions. They uphold the commitment to fact-check and review articles to sustain high content standards. Moreover, ZDNet invites readers to report any inaccuracies in their content, fostering an environment of transparency and trust.

A Deal on Microsoft Office 2019

Recently, ZDNet has highlighted a current deal for a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2019 Home & Business or Microsoft Office Professional Plus for a significant discount. The article underscores the differences between Office 2019 and later versions, where the key distinction lies in the absence of the latest version of Microsoft Teams. However, it includes other essential applications like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

Caveats and Comparisons

While the deal seems enticing, ZDNet mentions a caveat that Microsoft could potentially end the ‘lifetime’ license in the future. However, past experiences with similar deals have been positive. The article also offers a comparison between the one-time purchase and the recurring fee of the Microsoft Office 365 subscription. It highlights that the one-time purchase might not offer the benefits of the latest Microsoft Office 365 subscription, but it exempts the buyer from paying a $70 yearly fee to access Office apps. With the possibility of the deal ending anytime soon, ZDNet encourages readers to seize the opportunity promptly.