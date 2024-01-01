en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

ZDNet Recommends: An Insight into Unbiased Tech Recommendations & Microsoft Office 2019 Deal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:59 pm EST
ZDNet Recommends: An Insight into Unbiased Tech Recommendations & Microsoft Office 2019 Deal

The technology news and product recommendation platform, ZDNet, has been renowned for its ‘ZDNet Recommends’ section. It’s a valuable resource equipped with the outcomes of intensive testing, research, and comparison shopping. The recommendations that stem from this section are pooled from multiple sources inclusive of vendor and retailer listings, independent review sites, and customer feedback.

Unbiased Recommendations and High Content Standards

ZDNet assures that their coverage or review content isn’t swayed by affiliate commissions earned from retailer links. They emphasize that these commissions do not alter the prices consumers pay. The editorial team’s primary objective is to provide precise information and advice to aid readers in making informed purchasing decisions. They uphold the commitment to fact-check and review articles to sustain high content standards. Moreover, ZDNet invites readers to report any inaccuracies in their content, fostering an environment of transparency and trust.

A Deal on Microsoft Office 2019

Recently, ZDNet has highlighted a current deal for a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2019 Home & Business or Microsoft Office Professional Plus for a significant discount. The article underscores the differences between Office 2019 and later versions, where the key distinction lies in the absence of the latest version of Microsoft Teams. However, it includes other essential applications like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

Caveats and Comparisons

While the deal seems enticing, ZDNet mentions a caveat that Microsoft could potentially end the ‘lifetime’ license in the future. However, past experiences with similar deals have been positive. The article also offers a comparison between the one-time purchase and the recurring fee of the Microsoft Office 365 subscription. It highlights that the one-time purchase might not offer the benefits of the latest Microsoft Office 365 subscription, but it exempts the buyer from paying a $70 yearly fee to access Office apps. With the possibility of the deal ending anytime soon, ZDNet encourages readers to seize the opportunity promptly.

0
Business Editorial Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Quantum Utility: The Technological Revolution on the Horizon

By Rizwan Shah

Making Smart Tax Moves: The Importance of Tax Planning for the New Year

By BNN Correspondents

PSE Anticipates Market Rebound with Doubling of IPOs in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Peru Closes 2023 with Record Low Inflation amidst Economic Challenges

By Bijay Laxmi

Anand Mahindra Forecasts India's Potential to Rival China in New Year ...
@Business · 3 mins
Anand Mahindra Forecasts India's Potential to Rival China in New Year ...
heart comment 0
TCS Faces Notice from Maharashtra Labour Department Over Alleged Unfair Transfer Practices

By Rafia Tasleem

TCS Faces Notice from Maharashtra Labour Department Over Alleged Unfair Transfer Practices
Americans Falling Behind on Retirement Savings: A Look at the Bankrate Survey

By Momen Zellmi

Americans Falling Behind on Retirement Savings: A Look at the Bankrate Survey
Victory for Workers: Successful Negotiation of Key Demands in Prolonged Industrial Action

By BNN Correspondents

Victory for Workers: Successful Negotiation of Key Demands in Prolonged Industrial Action
Predictions Roll In for S&P 500’s Top Performers of 2024

By Wojciech Zylm

Predictions Roll In for S&P 500's Top Performers of 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge: A New Era for Guernsey's Housing Policies
17 seconds
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge: A New Era for Guernsey's Housing Policies
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates
23 seconds
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates
2023 Sports Year in Review: A Year of Triumphs, Farewells, and Historical Feats
25 seconds
2023 Sports Year in Review: A Year of Triumphs, Farewells, and Historical Feats
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
47 seconds
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
From Injustice to Office: Yusef Salaam's Triumph as New York City Council Member
2 mins
From Injustice to Office: Yusef Salaam's Triumph as New York City Council Member
NFL Playoff Picture: Ravens, 49ers Clinch Top Seeds; Crucial Battles Ahead
2 mins
NFL Playoff Picture: Ravens, 49ers Clinch Top Seeds; Crucial Battles Ahead
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in New Year's Speech
3 mins
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in New Year's Speech
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Death
3 mins
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Death
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law in Historic Ruling
5 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law in Historic Ruling
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
47 seconds
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
6 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
6 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
23 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
30 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
38 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
1 hour
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
2 hours
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app