ZDNET Guides Tech Consumers: The Shift to GaN and Qi2 Technology

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
In a recent update, ZDNET, a leading technology news website, has provided a comprehensive guide to technology gear and services. Their recommendations are based on rigorous testing, comparison shopping, and extensive research, providing their readers with valuable insights to make informed buying decisions. The platform’s commitment to accuracy and transparency is reflected in their willingness to correct errors and their assertion that affiliate commissions do not influence their coverage.

ZDNET’s Approach to Product Recommendations

ZDNET’s editorial team combines customer reviews and data from various sources to curate a list of recommendations. Their aim is to help their audience choose the best products in the technology landscape. They do so by focusing on the product’s functionality, durability, and user experience, and by comparing products across different brands and price points.

GaN Technology in USB Chargers

GaN (gallium nitride) technology in USB chargers was also a point of discussion in the article. GaN transistors, due to their smaller size, ability to handle more power, faster switching, and more efficient operation, offer a significant upgrade over traditional silicon-based chargers. These chargers run cooler and are physically smaller, making them more suitable for today’s high power USB-C chargers.

While ZDNET suggests there is no immediate need to replace existing chargers with GaN ones, the modern benefits they offer make them a worthy consideration for future purchases.

Qi2: The New Wireless Charging Standard

The article also introduces Qi2, a new wireless charging standard that comes with a Magnetic Power Profile. This standard maintains backward compatibility with older Qi and MagSafe compatible devices. As more smartphone manufacturers adopt the Qi2 standard, accessories supporting this technology are likely to become more prevalent and useful.

The world of technology is ever-evolving, and ZDNET continues to provide its audience with timely and relevant updates, helping them navigate through the myriad of choices available in the tech market.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

