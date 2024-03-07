ZANOGiWeek2024: South Africa Hosts Pioneering Internet Conference with Global Tech Leaders

The South African Network Operators Group (ZANOG) in collaboration with the Internet Service Providers' Association of SA (ISPA) is set to revive the much-anticipated iWeek conference, marking its return with an engaging program and a roster of influential speakers.

Advertisment

Scheduled from 12-14 March 2024 at the Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West, ZANOGiWeek2024 aims to foster discussions on Internet governance, cybersecurity, and digital inclusivity, addressing the critical role of the Internet in societal development.

Agenda Highlights and Keynote Insights

ISPA chairperson Sasha Booth-Beharilal will inaugurate the event, setting the stage for a series of enlightening discussions led by experts from various facets of the Internet industry. Professor Jess Auerbach, the keynote speaker, will delve into her research on the Internet's utility as a political instrument and its influence on social progress.

Advertisment

The conference will also feature specialized streams and presentations by Ellipsis Regulatory Solutions' Dominic Cull and Rolf Blom, focusing on ISP's involvement in cybersecurity and regulatory compliance for transformation in the sector.

Domain Dynamics and Digital Development

Day two of ZANOGiWeek2024 will concentrate on the domain name ecosystem with a workshop by ZADNA and ZARC on navigating South Africa's ZA second-level domain namespace. Additionally, an ICANN-sponsored workshop will cover DNS security best practices, complemented by a market study presentation assessing the domain name sector's status across Africa.

Advertisment

The day will also spotlight the "Coalition for a Digital Africa" by June Okal of ICANN and explore the ICANN Grant Program, catering to community network aficionados.

Connectivity and Collaboration

The final day will pivot towards fiber infrastructure, featuring discussions on mapping South Africa's fiber networks, a panel on the future of fiber, and a workshop on FNO/ISP best practices. The results of ISPA's February 2024 FNO perception survey will also be disclosed, providing insights into industry perceptions and trends. An INX-ZA User Meeting will offer a platform for networking professionals to exchange ideas and foster collaborations, underscoring the event's emphasis on connectivity and community engagement.

ZANOGiWeek2024 not only celebrates the 20th iteration of this historic event but also underscores the enduring commitment of ZANOG and ISPA to advancing South Africa's role in the global Internet landscape. By convening thought leaders and innovators, the conference sets the stage for critical discussions on technology's role in shaping a more inclusive and connected world.