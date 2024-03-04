Yubico and HYPR Launch Multi-Protocol YubiKey Bio Series for Enhanced Enterprise Security

Yubico, in partnership with HYPR, announced the expansion of its YubiKey Bio Series, introducing multi-protocol keys that enable biometric and PIN-based passwordless authentication across various devices and platforms. This development marks a significant step forward in secure, hardware-based authentication solutions, aiming to bolster security and productivity within enterprises.

Jeff Wallace, SVP of Product at Yubico, emphasized the importance of this innovation for both modern and legacy systems, offering phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA) capabilities. As the first featured partner, HYPR will provide its customers with enhanced Smart Card/PIV protocols, facilitating a seamless and secure authentication experience.

Breaking Down the Innovation

The new YubiKey Bio Series - Multi-protocol Edition keys support FIDO and Smart Card/PIV protocols, offering a robust solution against phishing attempts. Available in USB-A and USB-C form factors, these keys ensure secure login for desktop and web applications across various environments. The integration of a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication enhances user convenience without compromising security.

HYPR's collaboration with Yubico brings a new level of security and versatility to the passwordless journey for enterprises. Sean Dyon, VP of Strategic Alliances at HYPR, highlighted the joint solution's ability to combine the best of their technologies. This partnership is set to accelerate the adoption of passwordless authentication by offering a solution that is not only secure but also user-friendly and efficient for organizations.

Early Access and Customer Benefits

During the Early Access program, HYPR customers will gain first-hand experience with the YubiKey Bio Series - Multi-protocol Edition. This initiative promises to deliver unparalleled security and convenience, setting a new standard for biometric hardware-based authentication solutions. The collaboration between Yubico and HYPR underscores their commitment to driving the adoption of passwordless sign-in methods, ultimately enhancing security and productivity for their joint customers.

As organizations continue to navigate the complexities of digital security, the advent of the multi-protocol YubiKey Bio Series represents a significant leap toward eliminating reliance on passwords. This initiative not only underscores the importance of robust authentication mechanisms but also highlights the role of strategic partnerships in advancing cybersecurity solutions. With the ongoing threat of phishing and other cyber attacks, the move towards passwordless, biometrically secured authentication models is more critical than ever. This collaboration between Yubico and HYPR sets a promising precedent for the future of secure enterprise authentication.