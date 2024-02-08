Ys JRPG Rerelease on Nintendo Switch: A Blast from the Past

In a move that's set to send ripples through the global gaming community, D4 Enterprise has announced the rerelease of the seminal JRPG, Ys, on Nintendo Switch. The original game, which debuted in 1987, was a trailblazer in its time, introducing the unique 'bump' combat system that would become synonymous with the series.

A Blast from the Past

Ys, developed by Nihon Falcom, was initially launched on the Japanese PC-88 computer series. Its rerelease under the EGGCONSOLE series is a testament to its enduring legacy and influence. The upcoming Switch port is a port of the first version of the title and is slated for digital release on February 15, 2024.

The game's Switch eShop page will provide additional details, and the soundtrack is already streaming, offering a tantalizing taste of what's to come. The anticipation is palpable, with multiple Ys projects currently in the works.

A Global Affair

The original Ys was never officially launched outside of Japan, making this rerelease a significant opportunity for a global audience to experience the game that defined a generation of Japanese PC gaming.

However, it's worth noting that the announcement has been made only for Japan so far, and there are no plans for an English translation, even if it gets a worldwide release. This follows the pattern of other EGGCONSOLE games.

For those eager to experience Ys in English, remade versions are available. These include the TurboGrafx-16 version, which features CD music and anime cutscenes, and the Ys 1 & 2 Chronicles on Steam. The Sega Master System version also offers an experience closer to the original with an English translation.

A New Chapter

The upcoming Switch port represents more than just a rerelease. It's a chance for gamers to explore the 1980s Japanese PC gaming scene and experience one of its most iconic titles in a new light.

While the absence of an English translation may be a hurdle for some, it also adds an element of discovery and challenge, echoing the spirit of the original game. After all, part of the joy of gaming is not just in playing, but in overcoming obstacles and delving deeper into the worlds we inhabit.

As we await the rerelease of Ys, the excitement is building. This is more than a game; it's a piece of gaming history, a testament to the creativity and innovation that defined a generation of game development. And now, it's set to inspire a new generation of gamers, proving that great games, like great stories, are timeless.

So here's to Ys, the original JRPG that started it all. Here's to the bump combat system, the epic soundtrack, and the countless hours of gameplay. And here's to the rerelease that's set to bring it all back, reminding us why we fell in love with gaming in the first place.

