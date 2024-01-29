YouTuber Builds Functional 16-bit CPU in Excel: A Leap in Creative Computing

A creativity explosion in the realm of technology has led to a YouTube sensation named Inkbox, who has successfully managed to construct a 16-bit Central Processing Unit (CPU) within the confines of Microsoft Excel. This is no ordinary CPU - it operates at a speed of 3Hz, includes 128KB of RAM, and flaunts a 16-color output display, all while being controlled by a custom assembly language known as Excel-ASM15.

Excel CPU: A Masterpiece In The Making

What sets this virtual CPU apart is that it has been created using only the inbuilt features of Excel, without any external scripts or plugins. This means that the CPU can be replicated on any instance of Excel, making it a universally accessible project. The entire process of building this CPU was meticulously showcased in a 16-minute video on Inkbox's YouTube channel. The video explains how linked cells in the spreadsheet have been used to mimic the input/output functions that are typical of a CPU.

An Educational Tool for Understanding CPU Architecture

While demonstrating the endless potential of Excel for undertaking complex tasks, this project also provides educational insights into the architecture of a CPU. By manipulating Excel's functions, Inkbox has transformed the spreadsheet software into a dynamic learning platform for those interested in understanding the workings of a CPU. This unique approach to education leverages the familiarity of Excel to make complex CPU architecture more digestible.

Unconventional Use of Excel: A Gateway To Creativity

This unconventional use of Excel goes to show how versatile the software can be when pushed beyond its customary role as a productivity tool. Inkbox's innovative project not only showcases the creative possibilities within the software but also proves how technology can be harnessed to create something extraordinary out of the ordinary. In the spirit of sharing this innovation, Inkbox has made their work available on Github, opening up a world of exploration for others with Excel to delve into the functioning of a CPU.