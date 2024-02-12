YouTube Music on Android Gets a Fresh Cast UI Design

Google's YouTube Music for Android is currently testing a fresh Cast UI design that promises a more elegant and compact bottom sheet layout, rounded corners, and a minimal "Playing on" sheet. This update aligns with Google's ongoing efforts to introduce a Persistent Cast icon for easier access to the Cast button.

A New Era for YouTube Music on Android

As of February 12, 2024, YouTube Music on Android is rolling out a new design for its Cast UI. The update introduces a slide-up menu with curved corners, displaying suggested devices first. This design change aims to provide a cleaner and more intuitive casting experience for users.

Minimalistic and Persistent Cast Icon

One of the most notable changes in the new design is the persistent cast icon, which remains in the top-right corner of the screen. This feature allows users to quickly and easily access the Cast button without having to navigate through multiple menus.

Compact and Elegant Design

When casting to a compatible device, the new design replaces the large pop-up box with a smaller slide-up sheet. This compact and elegant design not only frees up screen space but also provides a more seamless user experience. Although the update is currently in beta testing, it is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks or months. As Google continues to push for a more user-friendly and accessible casting experience, this new design for YouTube Music on Android is a welcome change.