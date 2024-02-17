Youth-Led Climathon in Dhaka: Local Action and Global Advocacy for a Sustainable Future

In the heart of Dhaka, Bangladesh, a country on the frontline of climate change, a unique convergence of young minds took place on February 16-17, 2024. The occasion was the Climathon, an event that has quickly become a global beacon for regional climate challenges. Spearheaded by GenLab, a forward-thinking social think tank, this hackathon brought together individuals aged 18-30 from diverse backgrounds including climate advocacy, sustainable entrepreneurship, academia, and policymaking. The two-day event, themed 'Climate Readiness: Creating a Sustainable and Resilient Dhaka,' was not just a competition but a platform for the youth to voice their innovative solutions to the climate crises besieging their city.

Empowering Youth in the Climate Battle

Amidst the urgent discussions and brainstorming sessions, the event also featured enlightening interactions with UNDP representatives and a policy dialogue led by Ainun Nishat, the esteemed former vice-chancellor of BRAC University. These sessions underscored the critical role of skilled youth in driving climate action. The emphasis was not just on identifying the problems but on equipping the younger generation with the necessary skills to combat them. Technical and vocational education, climate-smart farming, research and development, leadership, and negotiation skills were highlighted as essential in mitigating the impacts of climate change. Various initiatives and programs, such as those by BRAC, aim to train youth in climate adaptation and mitigation measures, recognizing their pivotal role in shaping a resilient future for Bangladesh.

Addressing the Climate Crisis at the Munich Security Conference

Parallel to local efforts like the Climathon, Bangladesh's plight and proactive stance against climate change found a voice on the global stage. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, speaking at a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference 2024, put forth a six-point proposal aimed at unlocking climate finance for victim nations like Bangladesh. She called upon developed countries to fulfill their pledge of providing $100 billion per year up to 2025 and to establish a new climate financing target post-2025. Her proposals highlighted the urgent need to balance financing for mitigation and adaptation, streamline access to international climate funds, and mobilize private capital flows for climate action. Sheikh Hasina's bold stance underscored the significant financing gaps for mitigation and adaptation and the challenges faced by climate-vulnerable countries.

The Green Financing Imperative

Bangladesh's ambitious plans to green its energy, manufacturing, transportation, and agriculture systems underscore the need for substantial climate action financing, exceeding $200 billion. A World Bank report emphasizes increasing spending on environmental protection and climate change programs, focusing on green and climate-resilient development policies. The economic losses from environmental degradation, alongside the benefits of green energy investments, paint a clear picture of the funding requirements for climate mitigation measures. Initiatives like the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, the Bangladesh Country Investment Plan for Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change, and the Delta Plan 2100 demand significant economic resources. The report stresses the importance of green financing policies, initiatives, and international finance to support green industries and products in Bangladesh, highlighting the integral role of financial strategy in the battle against climate change.

The Climathon in Dhaka and the proposals presented at the Munich Security Conference represent a dual approach to tackling climate change: local action and global advocacy. By empowering its youth with the necessary skills and knowledge to lead climate action, Bangladesh is taking significant strides towards a sustainable and resilient future. At the same time, the call for increased global cooperation and financial support from developed nations reflects the urgency and scale of the climate crisis. These efforts collectively underscore the critical need for a concerted and inclusive approach to combating climate change, ensuring a livable world for future generations.