Youngstown State University Embraces a New Digital Era: From Penguin Portal to Ellucian Experience

As of March 1, a significant shift is underway at Youngstown State University. The long-standing Penguin Portal will be replaced by Ellucian Experience, a move that will redefine how students, faculty, and staff interact with the university's digital resources.

A New Era: From Penguin Portal to Ellucian Experience

The transition, announced last year, was precipitated by the decision of the company owning Penguin Portal to discontinue the product. However, the change is not merely a reactionary measure. Ellucian Experience, which has been available since August 2023, promises a more efficient and user-friendly platform.

Despite the new interface, the portal will retain the familiar name, Penguin Portal. The layout will feature interactive cards that link to other pages, offering a fresh, dynamic look. The system's customizability allows users to prioritize their needs by moving or removing cards, providing a tailored digital experience.

Real-Time Data and Mobile-Friendly Interface

One of the standout features of Ellucian Experience is its real-time data functionality. The portal displays live updates, ensuring users have access to the most current information. Additionally, the new system is designed with mobile users in mind. Its mobile-friendly interface allows for seamless navigation, whether on a desktop or a smartphone.

To ensure a smooth transition, IT Services conducted focus groups to gather feedback and make necessary adjustments. This collaborative approach aimed to address any concerns and enhance the user experience.

Preparing for the Transition

As the March 1 deadline approaches, the university community is preparing for the shift. Training resources and guides are being made available to help users navigate the new system. Despite the changes, the goal remains the same: to provide a platform that streamlines access to campus resources and enhances the overall user experience.