Yoti Pursues Top Spot on NIST Leaderboard with Innovative Technologies and Super Recognizers

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Yoti Pursues Top Spot on NIST Leaderboard with Innovative Technologies and Super Recognizers

British biometrics and digital identity firm, Yoti, has set its sights on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) leaderboard, aiming to become one of the top 100 facial recognition vendors worldwide. The leaderboard, currently dominated by companies from China, Japan, South Korea, and the U.S., symbolizes the vanguard of technological advancement in the field of facial recognition.

Yoti’s Technological Arsenal

Yoti’s strategy to ascend the NIST leaderboard revolves around its innovative technologies, including facial age estimation and 1:1 face matching software. The company is in the process of submitting these technologies to NIST for rigorous testing. In tandem with these efforts, Yoti has also been developing defenses against deepfakes, a rising threat in the digital era. These defenses include MyFace NIST Level 2 liveness technology for detecting spoofs and a patented secure image capture (SICAP) for verifying the sources of footage.

The Role of Super Recognizers

Setting Yoti apart from other biometrics companies is its unique employment of Super Recognizers, individuals with an uncanny ability to recognize faces. This rare talent, found in only 1-2% of the population, is harnessed by Yoti for face matching and document verification tasks when automated systems fall short. The company emphasizes the pivotal role of human decision-making in ensuring the efficacy and integrity of their services.

Demands and Opportunities

The role of Super Recognizers at Yoti is not without its challenges. The demands are rigorous, requiring regular breaks and diverse activities to maintain optimal performance. Yet, it offers a unique career path for those who possess this rare ability. The University of Greenwich even provides a free online test for those curious to discover if they too, might be a Super Recognizer.

As Yoti prepares to submit its technologies to NIST for testing, the company remains optimistic about its prospects. If successful, it may become the only British company to secure a high rank on the prestigious leaderboard, marking a significant achievement in the realm of biometrics and digital identity.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

