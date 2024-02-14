York's ROSSY Project: A Green Retrofitting Revolution

A beacon of hope amidst the climate crisis, the City of York Council has secured a £3.37m grant from Innovate UK to fund the Retrofit One Stop Shop York (ROSSY) project. This initiative aims to promote and encourage retrofitting work in homes across the city, providing a path towards a more sustainable future.

Bridging the Skills Gap

The ROSSY project is an integral part of the council's Construction Skills Initiative (CSI York), which focuses on upskilling residents and addressing the skills gap in the construction sector. By fostering green construction skills, the initiative will not only create new jobs but also contribute significantly to the city's journey towards net-zero.

Tackling the Climate Emergency

Retrofitting plays a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and combating the climate emergency. With the ROSSY project, residents can expect to save money on energy bills, enjoy warmer homes, and ultimately help the environment by lowering their carbon footprint.

Breaking Barriers

The ROSSY project addresses common barriers to retrofitting, such as upfront costs and lack of information, by offering advice and creating a 'retrofit one-stop shop.' This approach ensures that residents have access to the resources and support they need to make informed decisions about retrofitting their homes.

The grant from Innovate UK enables the City of York Council and its partners to take a significant step forward in promoting sustainable practices and investing in a greener future. By focusing on retrofitting, the council is demonstrating its commitment to reducing carbon emissions, creating new job opportunities, and equipping residents with the skills they need to thrive in the green construction sector.

In the face of the climate crisis, the ROSSY project serves as a shining example of what can be achieved when communities come together to address pressing environmental challenges. With the support of Innovate UK and the dedication of the City of York Council, the city is well on its way to becoming a model of sustainability and resilience.

Key Points: