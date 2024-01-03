en English
Aviation

Year-End Tech Roundup: Major Developments of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Year-End Tech Roundup: Major Developments of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024

Major Announcements and Reviews in Tech

In the final months of 2023, the technology sector saw a flurry of activity. Logitech G launched its flagship wireless gaming headset, the Astro A50 X, designed to offer an unmatched gaming experience. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy AI, signaling a new era in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Prodigi Technology Services strategically acquired Conex, a move expected to strengthen its position in the tech market. Epson introduced the EH-LS650, an ultra-short throw smart streaming laser projector, expanding their line of cutting-edge home entertainment devices. Reviews poured in for the new Samsung Tab S9 FE, Fitbit Charge 6, and the second-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max, offering consumers an in-depth look at these products’ features and performance.

Advancements in Storage Systems and AI Preparedness

Seagate announced significant advancements in storage systems, including a block storage system reaching 2.5 petabytes and the Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD, designed for consistent application performance in data centers. However, amidst these technological leaps, a new study by Cisco highlighted a gap in AI preparedness, a concern that needs to be addressed promptly for the successful integration of AI in various sectors. A report indicated that over half of New Zealand adults are worried about AI shopping scams, underscoring the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures.

Developments in Aviation Technology and Year-End Search Trends

There were notable developments in aviation technology, such as the introduction of a new air traffic management platform and the integration of uncrewed aircraft into controlled airspace. Resilient buildings marked a milestone for Airways, reflecting the continuous evolution of aviation technology. The year-end search trends for Kiwis in 2023 were also documented, providing a snapshot of the most searched terms and topics, reflecting societal interests and concerns.

The year 2023 in the tech industry was marked by significant developments and challenges. The dangers of AI, record punishment for Meta by the EU for data protection violations, massive layoffs, decline in remote work in the US, bankruptcy filing of WeWork, and Apple being prohibited from importing or selling its recent Apple Watches in the US due to patent violations were among the major events that shaped the year. Despite these challenges, the tech industry continues to adapt, innovate, and look forward to what 2024 has to offer.

Aviation New Zealand Tech
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

