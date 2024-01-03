en English
Tech

X’s Brief Reintroduction of Headlines on Link Preview Cards: A Short-lived Experiment?

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
X, the social media giant formerly known as Twitter, caused a stir among users when it briefly reintroduced headlines at the bottom of link preview cards on Tuesday. This unexpected change, which displayed headlines in a smaller font, was quickly noticed by internet users and featured in numerous reports. However, the feature was abruptly removed, and the reason behind this sudden reversal remains unclear.

Elon Musk’s Aesthetic Vision and Its Impact

Elon Musk, the tech mogul who owns X, had initially talked about eliminating headlines from URL preview cards back in August, citing ‘improved aesthetics’ as the primary motivation. The decision was implemented in October, forcing various media outlets to rethink their posting strategies on the platform.

In a surprising twist, Musk announced in November that titles would make a return on link cards. He mentioned that the headlines would be featured in the upper part of the image in a future update, without providing a specific timeline for this alteration. The brief reintroduction of headlines on Tuesday, which placed them at the bottom part of the image, could be seen as a potential redesign to align with Musk’s previous promise.

The New Layout and Its Reception

Many users noted that the newly reintroduced headlines were truncated due to length constraints, which led to some titles being cut short. This minor detail added to the confusion and speculation surrounding the reason for the sudden withdrawal of the feature.

As of now, the changes were not mirrored on the iOS app for X. Furthermore, the Android app continues to display link previews in the old format, with headlines appearing below the image. This discrepancy in user experience across different platforms has added to the intrigue surrounding the developments at X.

Looking Forward: Uncertainty and Anticipation

With no official statement from X explaining the quick removal of the reintroduced headline feature, users and observers are left guessing at the company’s next move. Whether the new layout was a test run of the promised redesign or simply a short-lived experiment remains to be seen. What is certain, however, is that these changes have once again brought X into the spotlight and kept its users eagerly awaiting the next update.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

