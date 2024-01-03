XRECODE3: Versatile Audio Conversion Software Introduces 64-bit Support

In the realm of audio conversion, XRECODE3 has emerged as a versatile and efficient solution, enabling users to transition between a myriad of audio file formats. The software, compatible with Windows operating systems and Wine, accommodates formats such as MP3, FLAC, WAV, AAC, and even less prevalent ones like TTA, TAK, and SHN.

Enhanced Audio Conversion Efficiency

Designed to optimize the capabilities of multi-core CPUs, XRECODE3 harnesses parallel conversion to heighten the overall efficiency of the process. Notable features span from support for embedded CUE sheets to chapter splitting for MP4 and MKA files. The software also incorporates a robust metadata editor with cover art support and proffers the capacity to extract audio from video files.

Merging Audio Files and Output Modes

User flexibility is a focal point of XRECODE3, as evidenced by its ability to merge multiple audio files into a single entity and provision of an array of output modes. The software’s intuitive and user-friendly interface further enhances the user experience, simplifying complex audio conversion tasks. Command line parameters are also supported, facilitating the conversion of various audio files from one format to another.

Latest Update and Availability

The latest update, XRECODE3 1.140, introduces native 64-bit support, DSD/DST and DFF format support, an option to extract audio without transcoding, and enhancements to metadata settings. Additionally, it rectifies several issues from previous versions, such as transcoding errors and interface bugs. XRECODE3 is available as shareware, with the latest version downloadable in both 32-bit and 64-bit variants, as well as in a portable format. The product is thoroughly vetted and has been successfully scanned with more than 70 antivirus programs, ensuring its safety.