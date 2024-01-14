en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Xreal Air 2 Ultra: A New Frontier in Spatial Computing

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:18 am EST
Xreal Air 2 Ultra: A New Frontier in Spatial Computing

Setting a new standard in the rapidly evolving world of spatial computing, the Xreal Air 2 Ultra makes a bold entrance, challenging the heavyweight VR headsets, Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3. This high-end alternative, priced at $699, is now available for pre-orders, bringing a promise of advanced hardware and unique features.

A New Perspective on Design and Comfort

The Xreal Air 2 Ultra is an exquisite blend of style and sophistication, featuring titanium rims and electrochromic dimming lenses. Tipping the scales at 2.8 ounces, it is slightly heavier than its predecessors, yet its comfort level remains unaltered, making it apt for prolonged wear. The visual experience is a notch higher with Sony Micro-OLED panels, 1080p resolution per eye, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and an increased field of view from 46 to 52 degrees.

Enhanced Audio and Position Tracking

Improvements are also seen in the directional audio, despite the small size of the tweeters delivering a tinny sound. The Air 2 Ultra stakes its claim in the developers’ domain with two 3D cameras for 6DOF positional tracking. While the tracking is satisfactory, it does hit a few speed bumps, such as hand tattoos interfering with sensor accuracy.

Software Development and Future Prospects

For the full potential of the device to be unlocked, software development is pivotal. Xreal is already making strides in this direction by partnering with companies like Forma Vision and Nio. Plans are afoot to release a custom computing unit to further enhance the AR experience, the launch date of which remains under wraps.

In conclusion, the Xreal Air 2 Ultra is a step forward in the realm of spatial computing, blending the capabilities of VR with the portability of AR. It is a worthwhile investment for future-proof technology enthusiasts, while others might prefer to hold off until more software developments and applications are available.

0
Science & Technology Tech
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
1 min ago
Unearthing the Past: First Fossilized Grasshopper Eggs and Egg Pod Discovered
In a groundbreaking paleontological discovery, the world’s first fossilized grasshopper eggs and egg pod have been unearthed at the Sheep Rock Unit of John Day Fossil Beds National Monument. The research, recently published in the Parks Stewardship Forum journal, was led by a dedicated team consisting of Jaemin Lee from the University of California, Berkeley,
Unearthing the Past: First Fossilized Grasshopper Eggs and Egg Pod Discovered
Water Vapor Detected on Exoplanet: A Leap Forward in Search for Extraterrestrial Life
2 hours ago
Water Vapor Detected on Exoplanet: A Leap Forward in Search for Extraterrestrial Life
NASA's SPACELINE Invites Article Submissions to Enrich Space Life Sciences Discourse
2 hours ago
NASA's SPACELINE Invites Article Submissions to Enrich Space Life Sciences Discourse
Volcano Erupts in Southwest Iceland, Prompting Evacuations and Alerting Scientists
1 min ago
Volcano Erupts in Southwest Iceland, Prompting Evacuations and Alerting Scientists
Venus's Acidic Clouds: A Surprising Haven for Amino Acids
1 hour ago
Venus's Acidic Clouds: A Surprising Haven for Amino Acids
Global Science Stories: Unraveling Mysteries and Discoveries
1 hour ago
Global Science Stories: Unraveling Mysteries and Discoveries
Latest Headlines
World News
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
18 seconds
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
ASVIL President Underscores the Imperative of Road Safety Best Practices
41 seconds
ASVIL President Underscores the Imperative of Road Safety Best Practices
Ali Carter Triumphs Over Mark Allen in Masters Snooker Semi-Finals
50 seconds
Ali Carter Triumphs Over Mark Allen in Masters Snooker Semi-Finals
Liverpool's Klopp Reveals His Favorite Signing: Trent Alexander-Arnold
52 seconds
Liverpool's Klopp Reveals His Favorite Signing: Trent Alexander-Arnold
White House Prepares for Possible Shutdown Amid Budget Tussle
3 mins
White House Prepares for Possible Shutdown Amid Budget Tussle
Palestinian Footballer Mahmoud Wadi's Personal Tragedy Amidst Asian Cup Preparations
3 mins
Palestinian Footballer Mahmoud Wadi's Personal Tragedy Amidst Asian Cup Preparations
Nigeria in Focus: Business Leaders Awards 2024 and Political Alliances
3 mins
Nigeria in Focus: Business Leaders Awards 2024 and Political Alliances
Utah Legislature Bolsters Bid for Major League Baseball Team with New Resolution
3 mins
Utah Legislature Bolsters Bid for Major League Baseball Team with New Resolution
Bermuda's Erica Hawley Triumphs in BF&M 10K Race, Sets Sights on Paris Olympics
4 mins
Bermuda's Erica Hawley Triumphs in BF&M 10K Race, Sets Sights on Paris Olympics
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app