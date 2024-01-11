en English
Business

XR Immersive Tech Outlines 2023 Achievements and 2024 Goals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:32 pm EST
In a recent corporate update, XR Immersive Tech Inc., a front-runner in the realms of social entertainment, artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR), outlined its key achievements for the year 2023 and projected goals for the year 2024. The CEO, A. Shabeer Sinnalebbe, took center stage, shedding light on the company’s technological strides and resilience despite the prevailing global challenges.

Shifting Focus and Technological Forays

In a significant business reformation, the company announced the phasing out of the Uncontained venture, refocusing its attention on the Synthesis VR (SVR) business. SVR, a VR software platform catering to arcades, boasts of a robust international clientele of over 450 and an impressive library exceeding 400 VR games. The VR platform is celebrated for its comprehensive services, offering game licensing, payment processing, and guest bookings, addressing both the entertainment and educational sectors in the VR space.

XR Immersive Tech made a landmark move into game development, joining forces with WANADEV STUDIO to release PROPAGATION TOP SURVIVORS. In a bid to solidify its presence in the gaming world, the company acquired complete ownership of three popular free-roam games. In its quest for technological innovation, the company introduced the Local Manager app, a tool designed to streamline arcade operations, and an agnostic platform compatible with a variety of VR headsets.

Adapting to Industry Changes

The company displayed remarkable adaptability to industry shifts, notably the transition to Android standalone headsets, while continuing to support a broad spectrum of VR experiences. Synthesis VR’s distribution platform has grown to become a crucial player in content licensing for commercial VR locations. With the latest upgrade to their platform, SynthesisVR aims to deliver an operator- and developer-friendly experience.

In addition to these advancements, the company unveiled AI-powered creative agency services and is keen on expanding their MDM services for enterprise customers via the AWS Marketplace.

Looking Ahead: Plans for 2024

As we step into 2024, XR Immersive Tech is poised to continue its innovative streak in the VR domain. The company plans to unveil a turnkey solution for Room Scale and Free Roam arena gaming and develop AI applications to enrich world generation and training simulations. The ultimate goal is to establish SVR as a leading publisher and service provider in the LBVR industry. To further elaborate on these updates and future plans, the company plans to host an investor webinar.

Business Gaming Tech
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

