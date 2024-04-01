XPeng Skyrockets with 99% Monthly Delivery Growth and Global Expansion in Q1 2024

XPeng Inc., a trailblazer in China's Smart Electric Vehicle (EV) market, has unveiled its vehicle delivery results for March and the first quarter of 2024, marking a significant milestone in its rapid growth and international outreach.

Advertisment

With a striking 99% increase in Smart EV deliveries in March over the previous month and a 29% year-over-year growth, XPeng is accelerating its mission to redefine smart mobility on a global scale.

Record-Breaking Deliveries and Strategic Global Expansion

In March 2024, XPeng delivered a staggering 9,026 Smart EVs, showcasing a nearly double growth rate from the prior month and a robust 29% increase from the previous year. This surge was led by the popularity of the XPENG X9, the top-selling all-electric Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) in China, with 3,946 units delivered in March alone.

Advertisment

The first quarter of 2024 witnessed XPeng delivering 21,821 Smart EVs, indicating a 20% increase from the same period last year. These numbers not only reflect XPeng's strong domestic market presence but also its burgeoning global appeal.

March also saw XPeng announcing strategic partnerships with leading car dealer groups in Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, setting the stage for the launch of its right-hand drive G6 model. Additionally, the company made a bold entry into the German market by introducing two Smart EV models, the G9 SUV launch edition and the P7 sedan. These moves are part of XPeng's ambitious strategy to penetrate further into global markets, with sights set on France, Italy, and the UK.

Advancing Smart Mobility with AI-Defined Solutions

Advertisment

The company's commitment to enhancing the user experience through technology is evident in the monthly active user penetration rate of XNGP in urban driving scenarios, which reached 82%. The unlimited XNGP function, XPeng's advanced driver-assistance system, was further rolled out to a broader base of experienced users across China. Moreover, the expansion of XNGP nationwide routes, backed by rounds of accredited safety testing, underscores XPeng's dedication to safety and innovation in smart mobility.

In anticipation of showcasing its technological prowess and vision for the future of mobility, XPeng plans to unveil its new brand at the upcoming Auto China Show in Beijing. This event is expected to be a significant platform for the company to exhibit smart driving innovations in the era of AI-defined mobility, further solidifying its position as a leader in the Smart EV industry.

A Glimpse into the Future

XPeng's remarkable performance in the first quarter of 2024 and its strategic global expansion underscore the company's growing influence in the Smart EV market. With its unwavering focus on technology, innovation, and global market penetration, XPeng is not just leading the charge in the transition to smart mobility but is also shaping the future of transportation.

As the company prepares to introduce its new brand and further innovations at the Auto China Show, the automotive world watches closely. XPeng's journey from a Chinese startup to a global contender in the Smart EV space hints at a future where smart, sustainable mobility solutions redefine our concepts of transportation.