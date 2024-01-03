en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

XPeng Motors Announces Partnership with XPENG AEROHT to Develop Flying Cars

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
XPeng Motors Announces Partnership with XPENG AEROHT to Develop Flying Cars

In a groundbreaking move, XPeng Motors, the Chinese EV maker, has announced a partnership with XPENG AEROHT to usher in a new era of flying cars. The agreement, announced on January 2, 2024, will cover a comprehensive range of areas in the flying car industry, from research and development to manufacturing, sales, and after-sales service.

Partnership and Roles

The partnership will see XPeng Motors’ subsidiary, Guangdong XPeng, and XPENG AEROHT, controlled by XPeng Motors’ controlling shareholder He Xiaopeng, working hand-in-hand. The former will focus on the research and manufacturing of the Ground Module and provide final assembly for the flying cars. On the other hand, XPENG AEROHT will concentrate on the Air Module and manage sales through its distribution network.

The Modular Flying Car

The flying car, revealed during the XPeng Motors 1024 Technology Day in 2023, is a marvel of modern engineering. It’s a modular vehicle with separate Ground and Air Modules that can automatically combine or detach depending on the need. The Ground Module features a four to five-person capacity, a hybrid power system, and a 6×6 all-wheel-drive design. The Air Module, on the other hand, is electric, capable of vertical takeoff and landing, and supports both manual and automatic driving.

Future of Flying Cars

As per the agreement, mass production of these futuristic vehicles is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of transportation, as it combines the robustness of a ground vehicle with the flexibility of air travel. However, the success of this venture depends on various factors, including regulatory approval and public acceptance of flying cars as a viable mode of transport.

0
Automotive China Tech
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

KEV Advenduro: Revolutionizing Motorcycle Shopping with Real-World Test Rides

By Geeta Pillai

EV Stocks Face Downturn as Delivery Data Disappoints: Rivian's Unique Approach Amid Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Classic 1970 Dodge Challenger Up for Auction on eBay: A Collector's Delight

By Israel Ojoko

Kuehne+Nagel Pioneers Book & Claim Insetting Solution for Electric Vehicles

By Waqas Arain

Abundant Chip Supply Set to Boost Global Automotive Industry in 2024 ...
@Automotive · 18 mins
Abundant Chip Supply Set to Boost Global Automotive Industry in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Tesla’s Performance Trim Now More Cost-Effective Than Long Range Due to Subsidy Changes

By Wojciech Zylm

Tesla's Performance Trim Now More Cost-Effective Than Long Range Due to Subsidy Changes
Zerova Technologies Unveils High-Power DC Chargers at CES 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Zerova Technologies Unveils High-Power DC Chargers at CES 2024
BNP Paribas Recommends ‘Buy’ Call for Ashok Leyland Amid Rising Financial Performance

By Dil Bar Irshad

BNP Paribas Recommends 'Buy' Call for Ashok Leyland Amid Rising Financial Performance
The Rising Tide of SUV Prices: Implications and Insights

By BNN Correspondents

The Rising Tide of SUV Prices: Implications and Insights
Latest Headlines
World News
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Chief Sparks Protests in West Bank
53 seconds
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Chief Sparks Protests in West Bank
Cumberland's Kayla Gordon: Mid-South Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week
1 min
Cumberland's Kayla Gordon: Mid-South Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week
Governor Josh Shapiro's Sophomore Year: An Uphill Battle Amid Political Division
2 mins
Governor Josh Shapiro's Sophomore Year: An Uphill Battle Amid Political Division
High School Girls' Prep Basketball: A Showcase of Competition and Triumph
2 mins
High School Girls' Prep Basketball: A Showcase of Competition and Triumph
2024 Dr. McKenna Cup Kicks Off with Monaghan vs Antrim Showdown
3 mins
2024 Dr. McKenna Cup Kicks Off with Monaghan vs Antrim Showdown
Cavan vs Derry: A Promising Start to the Dr. McKenna Cup 2024
3 mins
Cavan vs Derry: A Promising Start to the Dr. McKenna Cup 2024
University of Maine Men's Hockey Team Clinches First Tournament Title Since 2012
3 mins
University of Maine Men's Hockey Team Clinches First Tournament Title Since 2012
SY8 Creative Studios: A Beacon of Art and Controversy
3 mins
SY8 Creative Studios: A Beacon of Art and Controversy
Radio 4's Festive Tradition Turns Spotlight on Health and Science; Radio 3 Ventures into Avant-Garde
3 mins
Radio 4's Festive Tradition Turns Spotlight on Health and Science; Radio 3 Ventures into Avant-Garde
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app