XPeng Motors Announces Partnership with XPENG AEROHT to Develop Flying Cars

In a groundbreaking move, XPeng Motors, the Chinese EV maker, has announced a partnership with XPENG AEROHT to usher in a new era of flying cars. The agreement, announced on January 2, 2024, will cover a comprehensive range of areas in the flying car industry, from research and development to manufacturing, sales, and after-sales service.

Partnership and Roles

The partnership will see XPeng Motors’ subsidiary, Guangdong XPeng, and XPENG AEROHT, controlled by XPeng Motors’ controlling shareholder He Xiaopeng, working hand-in-hand. The former will focus on the research and manufacturing of the Ground Module and provide final assembly for the flying cars. On the other hand, XPENG AEROHT will concentrate on the Air Module and manage sales through its distribution network.

The Modular Flying Car

The flying car, revealed during the XPeng Motors 1024 Technology Day in 2023, is a marvel of modern engineering. It’s a modular vehicle with separate Ground and Air Modules that can automatically combine or detach depending on the need. The Ground Module features a four to five-person capacity, a hybrid power system, and a 6×6 all-wheel-drive design. The Air Module, on the other hand, is electric, capable of vertical takeoff and landing, and supports both manual and automatic driving.

Future of Flying Cars

As per the agreement, mass production of these futuristic vehicles is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of transportation, as it combines the robustness of a ground vehicle with the flexibility of air travel. However, the success of this venture depends on various factors, including regulatory approval and public acceptance of flying cars as a viable mode of transport.