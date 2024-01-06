en English
Automotive

XING Mobility Unveils Immersion Cooling Tech at CES 2024: A New Era for EV Battery Systems

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
XING Mobility, a Taiwanese pioneer in advanced EV battery systems, made a dazzling debut at CES 2024, unveiling its innovative Immersion Cooling technology and a suite of groundbreaking products. A brainchild of Tesla and Panasonic veterans, the company has carved its niche in the EV industry since its inception in 2015. Its Immersion Cooling technology, a revolutionary approach to battery thermal management, involves the immersion of battery cells in a specially engineered dielectric fluid. This technique ensures optimal heat transfer, providing uniform and rapid cooling, thereby enhancing the efficiency and lifespan of the battery.

Unveiling Groundbreaking Innovations

At CES 2024, XING Mobility showcased three notable innovations that are set to redefine the EV industry. First, the IMMERSIO Cell-to-Pack (CTP) architecture, sporting a world-leading gravitational energy density of up to 200 Wh/kg and volumetric energy density of up to 400 Wh/L. This impressive energy density enables the creation of larger battery capacities, addressing the range anxiety prevalent among EV drivers. Secondly, the company introduced the IMMERSIO XM25 Battery System, the first mass-produced immersion cooling battery pack, capable of providing 25 kWh of power. This versatile system is suitable for both vehicle and Energy Storage System (ESS) applications. Lastly, the company presented compelling safety test results from a three-nail penetration test that demonstrated the technology’s superior safety features, capable of containing thermal runaway and preventing fire propagation.

Strategic Entry into the American Market

With the backing of recent investments from Kubota, and in alignment with the U.S. government’s clean energy initiatives, XING Mobility is making a strategic foray into the American market. The company aims to expand the adoption of its trailblazing technology across various vehicles and ESS applications. In its quest to extend its market footprint, XING Mobility is actively seeking partnerships with U.S. dealers. Ida Wu, General Manager of XING Mobility, will also participate in a seminar at CES 2024, contributing her insights on the future of EV batteries and strategies to overcome challenges in the field.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

