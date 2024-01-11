en English
Smartphones

Xiaomi’s HyperOS Elevates Android Fluidity: A Review of the Xiaomi 13 Pro

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
The Xiaomi 13 Pro has catapulted Android fluidity to a new echelon with its MIUI skin, outperforming budget devices to offer a seamless, lag-free experience, even amid intensive iOS-style animations. The HyperOS update further augments this fluidity, introducing more vibrant and dynamic animations that redefine the smartphone user experience.

HyperOS: A New Dawn in Customization

HyperOS introduces a slew of customization options. The Control Panel, inspired by iOS, and new lock screen customization styles – Classic, Magazine, and Rhombus – empower users to tailor their phone’s appearance to their preferences. In sync with the new design language, several apps have been revamped, and the introduction of the Mi Sans custom font adds a unique touch to the interface. The dedicated Wallpapers and personalization page simplifies customization, making it a task of mere clicks.

MIUI: A Mixed Bag of Pros and Cons

While HyperOS heralds substantial improvements, some enduring MIUI issues remain unresolved. The notifications layout remains cluttered, and the lack of home screen shortcut customization leaves room for improvement. The review criticizes Xiaomi’s approach of integrating Google apps with HyperOS apps, leading to a disjointed user experience.

HyperOS: Limited Availability but Promising Future

Currently, the rollout of HyperOS is confined to the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India, with plans afoot to extend it to other devices. Despite its drawbacks, the reviewer is optimistic that Xiaomi’s relentless efforts to optimize HyperOS will eventually lead to the elimination of software limitations based on device price tiers, making superior fluidity and customization accessible to all.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

