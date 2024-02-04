Xiaomi Watch S3 Firmware Update Adds WeChat Integration

Three months after its initial launch, the Xiaomi Watch S3, Xiaomi's latest flagship smartwatch, is being enriched with a significant firmware update. Version 1.11.11 of the firmware introduces the popular WeChat application to the eSIM variant of the device, a move that will transform the way users interact with their wrist wearables.
Introducing WeChat to Xiaomi Watch S3
The new firmware update enables users to access a range of WeChat functions directly from their wrist. This includes voice replies, quick replies, emoticon responses, and even picture messages. However, it's important to note that these features are only operational when the smartwatch is paired with an Android phone, due to the incompatibility of the WeChat app with iPhone pairing.
Integration of WeChat Pay
Previously, the Watch S3 supported WeChat Pay, a feature that has now been seamlessly integrated into the WeChat app. This change requires users to log in again to regain payment functionality, a minor inconvenience for the added convenience of having WeChat Pay within the app.
Performance Enhancements & Features
Beyond the addition of WeChat, the firmware update also includes optimizations for various system functions, enhancing the overall performance and usability of the Xiaomi Watch S3. This smartwatch stands out in the market with its replaceable bezels and the inclusion of HyperOS software. It boasts a 1.43-inch OLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The design incorporates an aluminum alloy middle frame and a stainless steel bezel, offering strap options in rubber and leather. Among its standard smartwatch features are fitness modes, health tracking, 5ATM water resistance, and call functionality. It also promises up to 15 days of battery life on a full charge, setting a high standard for wearable technology in terms of longevity and durability.