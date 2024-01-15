Xiaomi Unveils Ultra-Compact Smartphone-like Power Bank

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi has launched a new ultra-compact power bank that is designed to resemble a high-quality smartphone. The power bank, with its rounded corners and dimensions of 113 x 53 millimeters and a thickness of 10 millimeters, mimics the size of a smartphone, making it highly portable. It weighs a light 93 grams, adding to its portability quotient.

An Ultra-Thin Powerhouse

The Xiaomi Ultra-Thin Power Bank is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery capacity, sufficient to fully or almost fully recharge a smartphone’s empty battery. The power bank is designed to be lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry around in a handbag, ideal for those always on the move.

High Tech Features

The power bank is equipped with a single USB-C port, which supports a twist-proof connection and can output a maximum of 20 watts. It can also be recharged at a rate of 18 watts, allowing for quick recharge times. This combination of features ensures that users have a reliable power source on hand whenever they need it.

Availability and Market Competition

Currently, the power bank is retailing in China for approximately $18. As of yet, there has been no announcement regarding its availability in global markets. While Xiaomi’s new power bank is competitively priced, consumers can find plenty of similar alternatives on platforms like Amazon from other brands like INIU or UYAYOHU. The market for portable power banks is a competitive one, with many brands offering a variety of features at different price points.