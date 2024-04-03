Xiaomi SU7 Max Outperforms Tesla in Range, Speed: Comprehensive 2023 EV Showdown

In December 2023, Xiaomi took a giant leap in the electric vehicle (EV) market with the launch of its first EV, the SU7, available in two variants: the regular SU7 and the SU7 Max. Featuring groundbreaking specs, these models promise ranges of 800 KM and 660 KM on a single charge, according to the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC).

A recent real-world test by Dongchendi pits the Xiaomi SU7 Max against industry giants like the Tesla Model 3 and the Nio ET5, revealing surprising outcomes in both range and performance.

Unveiling the Xiaomi SU7 Max

Xiaomi's entry into the EV market has been met with high anticipation, culminating in the release of the SU7 series. The company asserts that the SU7 and SU7 Max are designed to push the boundaries of EV technology, offering ranges that challenge existing benchmarks in the industry.

As Xiaomi ramps up production to meet the surging demand, with a target of 10,000 vehicles per month, the automotive world watches closely.

In a comprehensive test conducted by Dongchendi, the Xiaomi SU7 Max was compared to its contemporaries on range and speed. Despite Xiaomi's claim of an 800 KM range under the CLTC, the SU7 Max achieved a real-world range of 643 KM, surpassing the Tesla Model 3 Highland's 568 KM and the Nio ET5's 455 KM.

In addition to its superior range, the SU7 Max also led in performance metrics. It clocked a 0-100 KM/h sprint in just 3.24 seconds, outperforming the Nio ET5 and the Tesla Model 3, and dominated a quarter-mile drag race with a time of 11.17 seconds.

Implications for the EV Market

This significant performance by the Xiaomi SU7 Max not only challenges the current market leaders but also signals a shift in the competitive landscape of the EV industry. Xiaomi's foray into electric vehicles, marked by the SU7 Max's impressive range and speed, may prompt other manufacturers to accelerate innovation and improve their offerings.