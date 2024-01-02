en English
China

Xiaomi Gears Up for the 2024 Redmi G Pro Gaming Laptop Release

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
Xiaomi Gears Up for the 2024 Redmi G Pro Gaming Laptop Release

Xiaomi, the global technology giant, is gearing up to launch an updated model of its acclaimed Redmi G Pro gaming laptop series in 2024. This follows a hiatus in 2023, with no new additions to the series. The company’s plans were unearthed through a recent Geekbench listing, which indicated some of the key specifications of the forthcoming Redmi G Pro 2024.

Revamped Performance

The 2024 model, identified by the number TM2211, is expected to sport the new Intel i5-14500HX processor. This powerhouse brings with it 6 big cores and 8 small cores, capable of hitting a turbo frequency of 4.9GHz. This marks a 0.2GHz increase in turbo frequency from its predecessor, the i5-13500HX, signalling a minor yet notable enhancement in performance.

Graphics and Memory

The Geekbench listing also revealed that the laptop will be equipped with an RTX 4060 graphics card and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. This suggests that Xiaomi is catering to users demanding enhanced performance by potentially offering configurations with more RAM. The same model had previously appeared on Geekbench with two processor options, the i9-14900HX and the i5-14500HX. However, it was unclear whether these versions would be part of the Redmi G series or a different Xiaomi series.

Design Overhaul

While the specifications hint at a performance boost, there are rumors of a complete design overhaul for the Redmi G Pro 2024. This is expected to build on Xiaomi’s reputation for sleek and stylish aesthetics. The current Redmi G Pro model, released in 2022, features a 16-inch 2.5K LCD display with a refresh rate of 240Hz, an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, an 80Whr battery, a 330W power adapter, and various connectivity options. It comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

The arrival of the Redmi G Pro 2024 promises to bring a blend of upgraded performance and sleek design for gaming enthusiasts. While the leaked specifications offer a glimpse into what the device might offer, the tech world eagerly awaits the official announcement from Xiaomi.

China Tech
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

