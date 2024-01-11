en English
Xiaomi 13 Pro’s HyperOS: Setting a New Benchmark for Android Fluidity

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:39 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:06 pm EST
Xiaomi 13 Pro’s HyperOS: Setting a New Benchmark for Android Fluidity

In a groundbreaking development, Xiaomi’s latest flagship, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, has set a new benchmark for Android fluidity with the launch of HyperOS. This innovative skin is designed to deliver a user experience that is not only smooth but also aesthetically pleasing, thanks to its heavy usage of vibrant and lively iOS-style animations.

A Seamless Interface

After undergoing rigorous testing, HyperOS has proven to offer a seamless interface with minimal lags, even under heavy usage. This level of performance is a testament to Xiaomi’s commitment to pushing the envelope in Android system development and delivering a user experience that rivals that of iOS.

Revamped Customization and Design

HyperOS brings to the table a suite of improvements in lock screen customization. Users can now choose from three new styles: Classic, Magazine, and Rhombus. These styles also extend to the always-on display, providing a consistent and unified look across the device. In addition, apps like Weather, Calculator, and File Manager have been given a design overhaul to enhance readability, details, and aesthetics. A new font, Mi Sans, has been introduced, and home screen and settings icons have been refreshed for an even more modern look.

A Dedicated Wallpapers and Personalization Page

One of the standout features of HyperOS is the dedicated Wallpapers and personalization page. This feature addresses the previous issues with the Themes app by consolidating customization options in one place, making it easier for users to personalize their devices. Despite these advancements, some criticisms remain, including unchanged app shortcut limitations, disorganized notifications, and a reliance on Google apps instead of fully integrating HyperOS apps. These issues, critics say, lead to a disjointed user experience.

HyperOS: A Game-Changer in the Making

As of now, HyperOS is exclusively available on the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India, with a limited rollout. The company has plans to expand HyperOS to the Pad 6 and other devices launched with Android 12 or above. The ultimate goal is to eliminate software limitations based on price tiers and offer consistent smoothness and features across Xiaomi’s lineup. If successful, this move could change the landscape of Android skins and set a new standard for other manufacturers to follow.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

