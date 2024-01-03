en English
Xgimi Horizon Ultra: Style Meets Performance with Inconsistencies

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:36 pm EST
The Xgimi Horizon Ultra has emerged as a projector with an emphasis on design, supporting both laser and LED projection capabilities, inclusive of Dolby Vision. Yet, its performance has been inconsistent, especially when dealing with darker content, attributed to subpar contrast and HDR processing. It is retailing at $1,699, available for purchase through Amazon and directly from Xgimi.

Design and Features

Physically, the Xgimi Horizon Ultra sports a compact and stylish look, adorned with a sandy metal and white finish, complemented by faux leather top and sides. It offers a host of connectivity options, consisting of HDMI 2.1, USB 2.0, and extends support for Wi-Fi 6.

Audio and Visual Performance

The audio output from its 12-watt speakers can be quite loud, but may not provide the best quality. Despite flaunting a robust color performance, covering 100% of the sRGB color space and 90% of DCI P3, the contrast ratio falls short. The projector features a game mode with low latency, but the Android TV interface can be slow and at times unresponsive.

Overall Performance

The Xgimi Horizon Ultra‘s performance in bright scenes is praiseworthy, but it struggles with detailing in dark scenes, color banding, and ghosting. Its inability to aptly handle darker scenes and the cumbersome user interface somewhat diminishes its appeal.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

