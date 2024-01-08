en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

XGIMI Debuts Aladdin Smart Projector at CES 2024: A Blend of Traditional Home Fixtures and Modern Multimedia

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:57 pm EST
XGIMI Debuts Aladdin Smart Projector at CES 2024: A Blend of Traditional Home Fixtures and Modern Multimedia

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, tech giant XGIMI has unveiled its latest innovation, the Aladdin smart projector. The Aladdin, a unique blend of a standard ceiling light, a high-end projector, and connected speakers, is aimed at optimizing living spaces. The device’s design stands out, as it bears a striking resemblance to a typical ceiling light, but packs a punch with its advanced functionality.

An Innovation in Smart Projection Technology

Aladdin is a long-throw projector that can project cinematic experiences up to 100 inches from a ceiling-mounted location. This device is equipped with a 0.7:1 projection ratio, making it optimal for a variety of spaces. One of its standout features is its ability to automatically locate and remember the optimal wall position for projection, thus simplifying the setup process for users. This means that users can enjoy projected content without having to manually adjust the projector’s position.

More Than Just a Projector

The Aladdin is not just a projector, but a 3-in-1 unit. Aside from its projection capabilities, it also features a 360-degree Harman Kardon smart speaker and acts as a smart ceiling lamp. It offers immersive experiences such as dynamic wallpapers and interactive children’s books, making it an all-around entertainment hub for the home.

XGIMI’s Commitment to Innovation

The launch of the Aladdin at CES 2024 is a testament to XGIMI’s commitment to innovation in the field of smart projection technology. XGIMI is not only invested in enhancing projection technology but also in integrating it with other functions to create a versatile device. The company’s CEO highlighted this commitment, expressing their intent to bring theatrical movie experiences into every home. The Aladdin model has been recognized for its innovative design and functionality, being listed as a ‘2024 CES Innovation Award honoree’.

0
Tech
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
5 mins ago
LG's Ground-Breaking Transparent OLED TV: A New Era of Home Entertainment
The future of home entertainment has arrived, with LG introducing a ground-breaking 77-inch Transparent OLED TV. This extraordinary model, unlike conventional televisions, offers a unique visual experience that allows users to see through the screen when it’s not utilized, creating an illusion similar to a window peering out into the world. A Shift in Television
LG's Ground-Breaking Transparent OLED TV: A New Era of Home Entertainment
Flappie Unveils AI-Powered Cat Door at CES: A Solution to Pets Bringing Prey Indoors
13 mins ago
Flappie Unveils AI-Powered Cat Door at CES: A Solution to Pets Bringing Prey Indoors
MAMMOTION's LUBA 2: The Future of Lawn Care Unveiled at CES 2024
20 mins ago
MAMMOTION's LUBA 2: The Future of Lawn Care Unveiled at CES 2024
The University of Hawai'i Launches Space Sciences Initiative: A Leap Towards Technological Progress
5 mins ago
The University of Hawai'i Launches Space Sciences Initiative: A Leap Towards Technological Progress
Geely Unveils Galaxy E8 Electric Vehicle: A Blend of Aesthetics, Performance, and Innovation
8 mins ago
Geely Unveils Galaxy E8 Electric Vehicle: A Blend of Aesthetics, Performance, and Innovation
Samsung Reveals The Link: A Revolution in Monitor Design at CES 2024
9 mins ago
Samsung Reveals The Link: A Revolution in Monitor Design at CES 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Hectorville Tragedy: Man Dies After Priority Escalation in Emergency Call
12 seconds
Hectorville Tragedy: Man Dies After Priority Escalation in Emergency Call
Bengaluru Police Launches 'Say No to Drugs' Walkathon to Raise Student Awareness
13 seconds
Bengaluru Police Launches 'Say No to Drugs' Walkathon to Raise Student Awareness
California Bill AB 734: A Game Changer for Youth Football?
25 seconds
California Bill AB 734: A Game Changer for Youth Football?
US Lawmakers Announce Bipartisan Agreement on Fiscal Year 2024 Funding at $1.6 Trillion
2 mins
US Lawmakers Announce Bipartisan Agreement on Fiscal Year 2024 Funding at $1.6 Trillion
ASB Classic: Fifth Seed Chris Eubanks Knocked Out in Opening Round
4 mins
ASB Classic: Fifth Seed Chris Eubanks Knocked Out in Opening Round
Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy: One Month in Office, A Vision for the Future
4 mins
Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy: One Month in Office, A Vision for the Future
Real Madrid Triumphs in Copa del Rey Face-Off Against Arandina
5 mins
Real Madrid Triumphs in Copa del Rey Face-Off Against Arandina
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
10 mins
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
10 mins
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
8 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app