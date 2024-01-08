XGIMI Debuts Aladdin Smart Projector at CES 2024: A Blend of Traditional Home Fixtures and Modern Multimedia

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, tech giant XGIMI has unveiled its latest innovation, the Aladdin smart projector. The Aladdin, a unique blend of a standard ceiling light, a high-end projector, and connected speakers, is aimed at optimizing living spaces. The device’s design stands out, as it bears a striking resemblance to a typical ceiling light, but packs a punch with its advanced functionality.

An Innovation in Smart Projection Technology

Aladdin is a long-throw projector that can project cinematic experiences up to 100 inches from a ceiling-mounted location. This device is equipped with a 0.7:1 projection ratio, making it optimal for a variety of spaces. One of its standout features is its ability to automatically locate and remember the optimal wall position for projection, thus simplifying the setup process for users. This means that users can enjoy projected content without having to manually adjust the projector’s position.

More Than Just a Projector

The Aladdin is not just a projector, but a 3-in-1 unit. Aside from its projection capabilities, it also features a 360-degree Harman Kardon smart speaker and acts as a smart ceiling lamp. It offers immersive experiences such as dynamic wallpapers and interactive children’s books, making it an all-around entertainment hub for the home.

XGIMI’s Commitment to Innovation

The launch of the Aladdin at CES 2024 is a testament to XGIMI’s commitment to innovation in the field of smart projection technology. XGIMI is not only invested in enhancing projection technology but also in integrating it with other functions to create a versatile device. The company’s CEO highlighted this commitment, expressing their intent to bring theatrical movie experiences into every home. The Aladdin model has been recognized for its innovative design and functionality, being listed as a ‘2024 CES Innovation Award honoree’.