A new era of fast-food convenience has arrived, as Xenial, a global payments company, partners with CosMc's, a novel beverage-centric concept from the McDonald's Universe. Together they're revolutionizing the drive-thru experience through an all-inclusive, cloud-based technology ecosystem.

The Birth of a Futuristic Drive-Thru Experience

February 14, 2024 - This Valentine's Day, fans of McDonald's and innovative technology have something to celebrate: the launch of a cutting-edge, fully integrated technology ecosystem at CosMc's. This collaboration between Xenial and McDonald's aims to redefine the customer experience, making it more efficient, convenient, and seamless.

Xenial's Cutting-Edge Solutions

Xenial's comprehensive suite of products and services will empower CosMc's to manage their operations with unparalleled precision. Key features of the new technology ecosystem include:

Cloud Point of Sale (POS) solution : Xenial's POS system enables a streamlined ordering process, reducing wait times and enhancing the overall customer experience.

: Xenial's POS system enables a streamlined ordering process, reducing wait times and enhancing the overall customer experience. Drive-Thru Digital Menu Boards : Eye-catching, digital menu boards provide customers with clear, easily readable menus, helping them make quicker decisions and keeping the drive-thru lanes moving.

: Eye-catching, digital menu boards provide customers with clear, easily readable menus, helping them make quicker decisions and keeping the drive-thru lanes moving. Camera-Based Speed of Service Timer 'Vision' : This advanced timer ensures fast and accurate service, monitoring drive-thru times and providing real-time feedback to staff.

: This advanced timer ensures fast and accurate service, monitoring drive-thru times and providing real-time feedback to staff. Back Office Suite: Xenial's back-office tools offer real-time reporting, inventory management, and employee scheduling capabilities, allowing CosMc's to optimize their operations and respond quickly to changing customer needs.

A New Standard in Drive-Thru Efficiency

CosMc's, with its four-lane drive-thru and multiple pick-up windows, now boasts an innovative traffic management system. This system, powered by Xenial's technology, enables the rapid processing of orders and ensures that customers receive their food and beverages promptly. Additionally, the unified commerce payment platform simplifies transactions, giving customers the freedom to order and pay ahead using their preferred payment method.

As the world continues to evolve, the partnership between Xenial and CosMc's demonstrates a shared commitment to leveraging technology to improve the fast-food experience. By emphasizing efficiency, convenience, and customer satisfaction, this collaboration represents a significant step forward in the industry.

The future of fast-food is here, and it's looking brighter than ever. With Xenial's advanced technology solutions and CosMc's commitment to innovation, the drive-thru experience will never be the same.