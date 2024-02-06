Xbox Game Pass Welcomes Exciting New Lineup in February 2024

Mark your calendars, avid gamers! Microsoft has unveiled an exciting roster of games to be added to its Xbox Game Pass this February 2024, featuring a delightful blend of old favorites and thrilling new entries. Among the games joining the subscription service is the critically acclaimed 'Metroidvania' game - Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, developed by the legendary Koji Igarashi, the mastermind behind the classic Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. Bloodstained will be available on Game Pass starting February 14.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Returns

Building on the legacy of its Metroidvania predecessors, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is an exploration-focused, side-scroller action RPG. The game's protagonist, Miriam, must battle her way through a demon-infested castle to save humanity. With its classic Castlevania-style gameplay and enigmatic mysteries to uncover, Bloodstained has earned its place among the best in the genre. Its return to Game Pass on February 14 is a much-anticipated event for fans and newcomers alike.

Other Notable Additions to the Xbox Game Pass

But the excitement doesn't stop with Bloodstained. Other significant titles joining the Xbox Game Pass lineup in February include Resident Evil 3 and Madden NFL 24. By February 20, a total of eight games will have been added to the subscription service, offering subscribers a wide array of gaming experiences.

A Curious Mention of Tales of Arise

An intriguing element in the announcement was the mention of Tales of Arise, a Bandai Namco RPG, in the title of the Xbox Wire post, yet it did not feature in the actual lineup. This discrepancy has sparked speculation among gamers and industry watchers alike, questioning if it was initially intended to be part of this month's offerings or if it might be included in a future update.

Games Exiting the Service

While new games are joining the service, two games, Galactic Civilizations 3 and Opus: Echo of Starsong, are scheduled to leave Xbox Game Pass on February 15. Subscribers, however, will get a chance to purchase these games at a discount before they exit the service.