Xbox Expands Cloud Gaming Reach: More PC Titles Now Streamable on Boosteroid

In a landmark move for cloud gaming, Xbox has deepened its partnership with Boosteroid, marking a significant extension of its game streaming service. March last year saw the announcement of a decade-long collaboration aimed at making Xbox PC games more accessible worldwide. Fast forward to today, this alliance has brought an exciting array of Xbox PC titles to Boosteroid's platform, offering another layer of accessibility for gamers.

Expanding Horizons: New Titles and Features

The latest update in this collaboration introduces a selection of high-quality, immersive PC games that can now be streamed via Boosteroid. Gamers can look forward to titles like Deathloop, Dishonored series, Gears 5, and Ghostwire: Tokyo. This expansion not only broadens the library of games available for streaming but also integrates cross-play and cross-save functionalities between Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, enhancing the gaming experience.

Access and Requirements

To dive into these games, players need to secure access through the Microsoft Store, which can be achieved by either a PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, or a direct game purchase. Additionally, a Boosteroid membership is required. The process to start playing is straightforward, aiming to create a seamless transition for gamers to enjoy their favorite titles on various platforms, including Windows, MacOS, Linux, and mobile devices. However, the quality of the gaming experience on Boosteroid will depend on factors like hardware, location, software, and network connectivity.

Partnership Goals and Future Plans

Xbox's collaboration with Boosteroid is part of a broader strategy to partner with various cloud gaming providers globally. This initiative, which includes partnerships with EE, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Nware, and Ubitus, is designed to give players more freedom in how and where they play. By enabling access to a wide range of titles from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and Activision Blizzard through different cloud gaming services, Xbox is committed to enhancing the gaming ecosystem's accessibility and diversity.

As this partnership progresses, the gaming community can anticipate the introduction of more hit titles and fan favorites into Boosteroid's streaming library. This move not only reinforces Xbox's dedication to cloud gaming but also sets a precedent for the future of game streaming services, highlighting the importance of accessibility and player choice in the evolving gaming landscape.