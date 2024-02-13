Xbox and Microsoft Flight Simulator Team Up with Warner Bros. for Dune: Part Two

In an unexpected collaboration, Xbox and Microsoft Flight Simulator have teamed up with Warner Bros. for the much-anticipated release of 'Dune: Part Two'. This unique partnership brings a blend of gaming and cinema that is sure to excite fans across the globe.

Dune-Themed Hardware: A Gamer's Dream

Xbox's latest offering is a custom Series S console and controller, both inspired by the world of Dune. The console, with its sandy gold hue, carries the emblem of the Royal Atreides family. But the real showstopper is the controller, touted as the 'first-ever floating controller'. Featuring a marble finish and the Dune: Part Two logo, this controller is a collector's item.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Expansion: Soaring Through Dune

Microsoft Flight Simulator enthusiasts are in for a treat. They can now pilot the Royal Atreides Ornithopter in the game's latest expansion. This addition allows players to experience the thrill of flying in the harsh yet beautiful environment of Arrakis, the desert planet from Dune.

Immersive Experience: Life-Size Gaming Simulators

For those who crave a more immersive experience, life-size Royal Atreides Ornithopter gaming simulators will be available at the London and New York Microsoft Experience Centers. Fans can step into these simulators and feel as if they're truly part of the Dune universe.

To make this collaboration even sweeter, Xbox is running an official sweepstakes on Twitter. Fans stand a chance to win the Dune-themed hardware. The custom hardware will also be on display at the Microsoft Experience Centers for a limited time, allowing fans to get up close and personal with the Dune-inspired gaming gear.

This partnership comes at a time when Xbox has faced community unrest over exclusive rumors. However, this innovative collaboration may help shift focus back to what Xbox does best - delivering exceptional gaming experiences.

As we eagerly await the release of 'Dune: Part Two', this collaboration offers a unique opportunity for fans to engage with the film in an interactive and immersive way. It's a testament to how storytelling can transcend traditional mediums and find new expression in the world of gaming.

In the end, it's not just about a game or a movie. It's about stepping into another world, experiencing its stories, and becoming part of its narrative. And with this collaboration, Xbox, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Warner Bros. are inviting us all to embark on that journey.