X2Y2 Pro Joins Oasys Blockchain: A New Era for Web3 Gaming and NFTs

Blending the fast-paced worlds of blockchain, NFTs, and gaming, X2Y2 Pro, a leading NFT aggregator platform within the X2Y2 ecosystem, has seamlessly integrated into the Oasys blockchain gaming ecosystem. This partnership aims to augment the Web3 gaming experience by facilitating more efficient trading, selling, and lending of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within the gaming environment.

Enriching the Gaming Economy

As part of the integration, X2Y2 Pro will be incorporated into Oasys' Layer-2 Verses, including Geso Verse, DM2 Verse, and HOME Verse. This move offers game developers a plethora of platforms to build on and fosters a robust gaming economy. In a future roadmap, X2Y2 Pro is set to join Oasys' Layer-1 Hub-Layer, an EVM sidechain tailored specifically for gaming applications.

Benefits for Gamers and Developers

This groundbreaking alliance is expected to bear fruit for both gamers and developers. By enhancing trading and lending capabilities for in-game NFTs, the collaboration paves the way for more engaging and dynamic game economies. Oasys, renowned for its game-optimized blockchain, provides developers with a secure and scalable infrastructure, while ensuring a superior user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees.

Backed by Major Gaming and Web3 Entities

The Oasys ecosystem enjoys support from major gaming and Web3 entities, such as SEGA, Ubisoft, and Yield Guild Games. It employs a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, underscoring its commitment to security and scalability. With over 320 games in development on Oasys, the integration of X2Y2 Pro is a significant milestone in blockchain gaming, unlocking unprecedented possibilities for realizing value from virtual assets.