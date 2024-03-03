X Enables Calls for All: How to Protect Your IP and Manage Privacy Settings

In a significant update, X (formerly known as Twitter) has expanded its audio and video call capabilities to all users, introducing a potential privacy concern by sharing your IP address by default. This week, the social media platform announced the feature, which was previously exclusive to verified, paying members, is now accessible to everyone. However, this new convenience comes with a glaring caveat: the default settings allow any of your followers to call you and see your IP address unless you opt for enhanced call privacy.

Understanding the Privacy Implications

Your IP address, or Internet Protocol address, is a unique identifier for your device on the internet or local networks, revealing information about your physical location. This detail is crucial for internet communication but poses a significant risk if exploited in doxxing attempts, where personal information is publicly disclosed online. With X's new default setting, 'Enable audio and video calling' turned on for all users, the platform inadvertently opens up the possibility of unsolicited calls and privacy breaches.

How to Safeguard Your Privacy

To combat potential privacy issues, X has introduced an 'Enhanced call privacy' option, which, when activated, conceals your IP address during calls. However, this feature is turned off by default, leaving many users unaware and unprotected. For those concerned about their privacy, changing these settings is paramount. It is important to note that these adjustments can only be made via the platform's mobile version, limiting users to phone-based modifications for the time being.

Steps to Adjust Your Settings

To ensure your privacy and avoid unwanted calls or the risk of revealing your IP address, navigate to the settings menu on your mobile device. Here, you will find the options to disable audio and video calls entirely or limit them to verified users or those in your contact book. Additionally, activating the 'Enhanced call privacy' feature is essential for those opting to use the calling function while maintaining their privacy. These settings provide users with the flexibility to enjoy the new features without compromising security.

The introduction of universal call functionality on X marks a significant expansion of the platform's features, aiming to enhance user interaction. However, the accompanying privacy concerns necessitate immediate action from users to protect their personal information. By adjusting their settings, users can navigate this new landscape safely, maintaining control over their privacy and who can reach them through the platform.