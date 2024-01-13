en English
Tech

WowMouse: Doublepoint’s Innovation Transforms Smartwatches into Gesture-Based Mice

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:36 pm EST
WowMouse: Doublepoint’s Innovation Transforms Smartwatches into Gesture-Based Mice

In a significant stride towards a more interactive and intuitive technology interface, Doublepoint unveiled its innovative application, WowMouse, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this week. The application, transforming Android smartwatches into gesture-based computer mice, is a promising breakthrough in the realm of human-computer interaction.

WowMouse: The Game-Changer

Available on the Google Play store, WowMouse turns Android smartwatches, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch series, into a Bluetooth Human Interface Device (HID) mouse. The smartwatch is converted into a spatial mouse, employing the existing sensors to detect and translate arm movements into cursor movements on a computer screen. Clicks are registered through finger pinches, contributing to an overall intuitive user experience.

Compatibility and Constraints

WowMouse is compatible with multiple operating systems, including Windows, Linux, macOS, and iPadOS, making it a versatile solution for users across various platforms. The application functions seamlessly with certain Wear OS watches such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 5, and 6. However, it faces compatibility issues with devices like the Pixel Watch, where tap detection inconsistencies have been reported. Moreover, the application is not supported by Apple Watches due to their lack of Bluetooth HID support.

Future Prospects and Challenges

Doublepoint is exploring licensing opportunities for its software, suggesting potential extensions to more extensive applications like controlling smart home devices with gestures. This new form of technology interaction echoes a futuristic scenario where a simple wrist flick could command technology. Despite its potential, gaining widespread acceptance is a challenge. The application currently benefits only a fraction of the smartwatch market, excluding a significant portion of Apple Watch users due to compatibility issues.

Tech
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

