World's First Levitating Coin, UFO MP-1766, Unveiled by the Mint of Poland

In a remarkable fusion of art, science, and currency, the Mint of Poland, or Mennica Polska, has unveiled the world's first "flying coin," christened UFO MP-1766. This innovative piece, a testament to the mint's ingenuity, pays homage to its founding year, 1766, and the science-fiction aesthetics of a spaceship.

A Levitating Marvel

The UFO MP-1766 is not just a coin; it's a technological marvel. Crafted from seven ounces of silver, this coin defies gravity, hovering above a magnetic base, thanks to an integrated motor. Adding to its allure, the coin boasts glow-in-the-dark properties, achieved through the use of fluorescent paint.

Legal Tender with an Extraterrestrial Twist

Despite its otherworldly appearance, the UFO MP-1766 is more than a collector's item. It is legal tender, bearing a value of 1,766 Cameroonian francs, a nod to the mint's founding year. While this equates to approximately 11.70 Polish zloty or €2.69, the coin's actual worth far exceeds its face value.

A Partnership Born from Innovation

The creation of this unique coin is the result of a collaboration between the Mint of Poland and the Bank of Cameroon. As the mint cannot directly introduce money into circulation, it partnered with the central bank to bring this innovative concept to life.

The UFO MP-1766 was recently unveiled at the Technical Forum in Berlin, as part of the World Money Fair 2024. The international premiere of the coin sparked immense interest among experts and fair participants, cementing the Mint of Poland's reputation as a pioneer in the field.

As a private entity, the Mint of Poland holds the exclusive right to manufacture coins and investment products in Poland. It is also the sole producer of commemorative coins for the National Bank of Poland. Known for its unique creations, the mint has previously produced the world's first spatial coin and a cylindrical coin.

The UFO MP-1766 is expected to enter the market this spring, offering collectors and enthusiasts a chance to own a piece of history. This levitating coin not only pushes the boundaries of what a coin can be but also reflects the relentless human pursuit of innovation and the boundless possibilities of imagination.