Wondercraft, the 'Canva of Audio,' Raises €2.7M to Supercharge Audio Production

The audio content landscape is set for a revolution as Wondercraft, the AI-fuelled audio content production platform, known as the 'Canva of Audio,' successfully raised a whopping €2.7 million in a seed funding round. The funds aim to bolster the platform's capabilities, making studio-quality audio production accessible for everyone.

Breaking Barriers in Audio Production

Founded by a team with a rich blend of engineering and creator industry experience, Wondercraft has shattered the traditional barriers of audio production. It offers users the ability to create a wide range of audio content, from podcasts and ads to audiobooks and training materials, in any language, simply by typing. This innovation eradicates the need for expensive studio equipment, placing the power of professional audio production at the fingertips of the masses.

AI: The Driving Force

Artificial Intelligence (AI) serves as the backbone of the Wondercraft platform. It offers custom AI script assistants, professional music, video generation, and ultra-realistic AI voices. These user-friendly tools and templates give users the freedom to experiment, create, and share their unique audio projects with the world. The platform also boasts a translation and dubbing tool that blends AI's efficiency with human expertise to deliver reliable translations in over 15 languages.

A Strategic Investment

The recent investment round, led by Will Ventures and backed by Y Combinator, ElevenLabs, Steven Bartlett, and a host of angel investors, is a testament to Wondercraft's potential. Since its beta launch in 2023, the platform has amassed over 30,000 users and supports numerous major podcast titles. The fresh injection of funds is earmarked to further develop the platform's features and reach. The founding team is committed to using AI ethically to empower creators across the globe, signaling a promising future for Wondercraft and the landscape of audio content production.