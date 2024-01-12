Women in Tech Global Conference: A Catalyst for Change in the Tech Industry

Mark your calendars for the Women in Tech Global Conference (WTGC), an upcoming 3-day hybrid event, scheduled for April 23-25. The conference is set to unite women in technology, minorities, and allies from across the globe. Offering both virtual and in-person sessions, the conference aims to deliver live educational and training content, engaging panels, breakout rooms, and technical workshops. It also provides key networking opportunities for its attendees.

Empowering Women in Technology

The conference targets a diverse audience within the tech industry, including Software Engineers, Product Managers, Designers, Data Scientists, and Business Managers. It offers them a chance to stay updated with the latest technology trends, grow their expertise, and add value to their organizations. Emphasizing on the importance of the latest and emerging technologies, the conference also highlights powerful personal stories to deliver authentic experiences that can aid in professional development.

A Platform for Global Collaboration

WTGC extends beyond being just a conference. It offers a platform for global collaboration, discovering new opportunities, and making a significant impact on the community. Attendees get the chance to amplify their personal brand and succeed in their tech careers, making the conference a must-attend event for women in technology and their allies.

Partnerships for Empowerment

In related news, Boldr, a business process outsourcing company, has partnered with Fundación Quiu to sponsor its SisterSTEAM program. This program provides mentoring, coaching, and resources to young women pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM). The initiative aims to address the gender disparity within the tech industry, where women occupy just 25% of leadership roles and 14% of software engineering positions. The collaboration aims to expand female representation and leadership in the tech industry by providing support and resources to the next generation of women technologists.

This partnership exemplifies a collaborative approach focused on hands-on empowerment from the ground up. The goal is to provide a springboard for the next wave of innovators and change-makers leading women’s ascent across the tech landscape.