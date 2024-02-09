Women in STEMM Summit 2024: Empowering Innovation and Collaboration

In a groundbreaking endeavor to champion women's contributions in the realm of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine (STEMM), the Women in STEMM Summit 2024: ITSHER is poised to make waves. Scheduled for March 7-8, this transformative event marks a collaboration between Trinity's School of Physics, the Institute of Physics (IOP), and the STEMM Global Scientific Society.

A Symphony of Innovation and Collaboration

The Women in STEMM Summit 2024: ITSHER seeks to orchestrate a symphony of innovation, collaboration, and positive change. By bringing together accomplished women and businesses, the event aims to showcase the remarkable research and innovations led by female scientists and engineers across Ireland. The conference will feature powerful talks and presentations, spanning all STEMM disciplines.

In addition to these thought-provoking sessions, there will be special panel discussions on career development for female professionals. This platform will offer invaluable insights and inspiration to women navigating their careers in the STEMM fields.

Bridging the Gap Between Policy and Research

In the spirit of fostering collaboration and positive change, the summit will also highlight initiatives connecting policymakers with university-based researchers. These collaborations are crucial in ensuring that evidence-based research informs policy decisions.

One such tool is Sage Policy Profiles, which allows researchers to see citations of their work in policy documents. This innovative resource is bridging the gap between academia and policymaking, enabling more informed and impactful decisions.

Empowering African Universities and Beyond

The summit will also shed light on an international research project focusing on African universities as enablers of social innovation and sustainable development. This initiative underscores the vital role of institutions of higher learning in driving progress and shaping a better future.

Moreover, the event will feature a webinar series from Epigeum on research impact. These sessions aim to equip researchers with the necessary skills and knowledge to maximize the reach and influence of their work.

In the broader context, the summit will emphasize the importance of social sciences in addressing pressing challenges such as COVID-19 and climate change. It will also explore the role of digitalization in fundraising for small businesses, highlighting the potential of technology to level the playing field.

As the Women in STEMM Summit 2024: ITSHER draws near, anticipation builds for the inspiring stories and invaluable insights that will be shared. This event stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, the importance of women's contributions in the STEMM fields, and the potential for positive change when we come together.

On March 7-8, the stage will be set for a celebration of innovation and a call to action. The Women in STEMM Summit 2024: ITSHER is not just an event; it's a movement, a catalyst for change, and a reminder that when we empower women in STEMM, we empower the world.