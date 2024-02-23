Wolters Kluwer Wins Prestigious 2024 Tech100 Mortgage Award for Pioneering Innovations in the U.S. Housing Economy

In a significant nod to technological innovation and its impact on the U.S. housing economy, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has been honored with the HousingWire 2024 Tech100 Mortgage Award. This accolade is a testament to the company's relentless pursuit of excellence in loan compliance technology and services, ranging from origination to monetization. At the heart of this recognition are groundbreaking solutions like the eOriginal digital lending platform, IDS compliant document generation capabilities, HMDA Wiz, and OmniVault, each playing a pivotal role in transforming the mortgage industry for the better.

Advertisment

Driving Innovation in Mortgage Lending

Central to Wolters Kluwer's award-winning streak is its innovative approach to addressing the myriad complexities within the mortgage lending ecosystem. The eOriginal digital lending platform stands out as a cornerstone in digital transaction management, ensuring lenders can navigate the origination process with greater efficiency and security. Meanwhile, the company's IDS compliant document generation capabilities ensure that lenders stay ahead of regulatory requirements with ease. These innovations collectively underscore Wolters Kluwer's commitment to enhancing the borrower experience through increased compliance certainty, automation, and digitization.

Enhancing Regulatory Compliance and Data Management

Another significant innovation, HMDA Wiz, is part of the Wiz SaaS suite designed to streamline lenders' compliance with Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) regulations. By simplifying the management of regulatory submissions, HMDA Wiz plays a crucial role in ensuring lenders can meet their reporting obligations without compromising on efficiency. The OmniVault platform, on the other hand, provides a unified solution for managing electronic vaults (eVaults) across various asset types, facilitating the expansion of digital lending practices across the board. These advancements are not just about compliance; they're about setting new standards for the mortgage lending industry.

Wolters Kluwer's strategic acquisitions have been instrumental in bolstering its capabilities in the mortgage lending space, further solidifying its position as a global leader in information, software solutions, and services. With annual revenues of €5.6 billion in 2023, operations in over 40 countries, and a workforce of approximately 21,400 people worldwide, the company's global footprint is impressive.